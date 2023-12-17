With investments exceeding SAR 450 million, EVA Pharma is moving steadfastly with the launch of a 50+ thousands sqm research & manufacturing complex in the heart of Saudi Arabia.

The complex will serve a variety of therapeutic areas, with more than 150 pharmaceutical products covering the fields of oncology, immunosuppressants, vaccines, biologics and a wide range of treatments that require advanced technologies.

The MoU with the Ministry of Investment emphasizes a crucial collaboration between the private sector and the government to build Saudi Arabia’s bio-manufacturing market capabilities.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — EVA Pharma, one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), solidifies its unwavering dedication to the Saudi market with a series of monumental achievements. This includes the groundbreaking ceremony for the state-of-the-art pharmaceutical research and manufacturing complex in Sudair and the inauguration of its Riyadh office. Additionally, EVA Pharma proudly affirms its strategic partnership with the Ministry of Investment through the signing of a MoU as part of the ceremony.

The industrial complex aims to become a center of gravity for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region with sustainable accessibility for innovative healthcare solutions. It will comprise an R&D center and five pharmaceutical factories, including one for immunosuppressants and oncology products, another facility for biologics, a vaccines production unit, in addition to a facility for oral dosage forms like DPIs, Bi-layer tablets, and ODT. The complex will produce over 150 pharmaceutical products, spanning various therapeutic areas and addressing the most demanding health challenges in the Kingdom.

"On the personal level & as a representative of the 5000 people in EVA Pharma we feel very blessed to be here & we feel very excited about what we can bring to Saudi patients & to Arab patients in the next months & years. This assembly of manufacturing facilities will bring cutting-edge technologies to Saudi, so that Saudi can reach the healthcare independence that it aspires to have”; said Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA Pharma.

“This is a project that has had a tremendous support in every milestone and as we break-ground today for this first-of-its-kind cluster in the Kingdom, we will maintain our momentum & we will have production in the very near future. We feel that we are doing the right thing, in the right time and in the right place.

We are grateful for the Saudi support, thank you for all those who have helped us, inspired us, & we promise, we’re here to collaborate & we’re here to bring cutting edge technologies to meet unmet patients’ needs.”

EVA Pharma's strategic move into Saudi Arabia underscores its dedication to meeting unmet patient needs and marks its initial steps in the Saudi market through substantial local investments. By establishing a pharmaceutical research and manufacturing complex in Sudair, EVA Pharma aims to contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 healthcare goals of increasing the production of local pharmaceutical products. The health sector transformation program aims to raise the private sector's contribution to 50%, a substantial increase from the current 11%.

The Sudair complex is designed by German consultancy IO, the complex embodies a green circular economy approach. The design of the complex not only pays homage to cultural roots but also strategically minimizes heat gain, thereby significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Contributing to the overall reduction of environmental impact, the complex will incorporate solar panels, on-site water recycling and waste treatment systems. Showcasing EVA Pharma’s environmentally conscious approach that aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia's vision for a greener and more sustainable future.

About EVA Pharma for Industry

EVA Pharma for Industry is a subsidiary of EVA Pharma Holdings, one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the Middle East and Africa. EVA Pharma for Industry is registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a local pharmaceutical manufacturer with a focus on sustainability and local investment in the Kingdom.

EVA Pharma empowers the fight for health and well-being in communities around the world. With a 5,000-strong team of professionals in 40+ countries, the company produces more than one million healthcare products a day at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which are equipped with cutting-edge technology, are internationally recognized for innovation, and have been approved by multiple regulatory agencies.

The company’s product portfolio focuses on pressing, yet unmet, disease areas, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, oncology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, anti-infectives, bone and pain, hepatology, and reproductive health, to meet both local and international demand.

For more information, please visit: https://www.evapharma.com/en-SA & https://www.evapharma.com/newsroom