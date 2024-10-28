Dubai, UAE – EV LAB, the pioneering electric mobility Retail as a Service (RaaS) start-up, officially launched the region's first Electric Mobility Experience Centre in Dubai on October 22nd, following their soft launch on June 30th. This state-of-the-art facility in One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will transform how consumers engage with sustainable mobility solutions. Supporting the UAE's Net Zero 2050 goals, the centre promotes eco-friendly transportation while educating the public on the benefits and opportunities of electric mobility.

HE Dr. Alanoud Alhaj, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The UAE is committed to creating a more sustainable future, and electric mobility is vital to achieving this vision. Electric mobility has the potential to drive us towards a cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally responsible transportation sector, hoping us reach our target of Net Zero by 2050. UAE has already taken steps in that direction with its goal to have electric and hybrid vehicles comprise 50% of all vehicles by 2050, along with tripling of renewable energy capacity.

“The launch of EV LAB Electric Mobility Experience Centre marks a significant milestone in achieving these goals. This centre also serves as an innovation hub, and a venue to host events, workshops, talks, and conferences designed to further practical solutions that will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and support the UAE's sustainability targets.”

Attendees at the launch had the opportunity to witness a display of several state-of-the-art electric vehicles, including the recently launched Lotus Emeya, all-electric Hyper-GT as well as Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUV. The showcase also offered visitors a firsthand look at the latest advancements in sustainable transportation and electric yachts, highlighting cutting-edge innovations in electric mobility.

Kevin Chalhoub, Founder and CEO of EV LAB, commented on the launch, highlighting the centre’s role in reducing CO2 emissions through a combination of education, innovation, and practical solutions: “With global environmental challenges mounting, EV LAB’s Electric Mobility Experience Centre plays a critical role in driving the adoption of eco-friendly transportation. Globally, electric mobility has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by as much as 1.5 gigatonnes by 2030. Here in the UAE, 40 million tons of emissions still come from road transportation. Initiatives such as the Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative are propelling the country toward a more sustainable future, and we aim to contribute to that vision. This centre is not just about showcasing products; it’s about inspiring individuals and businesses to join the movement towards sustainability. Our Vision for EV LAB is to enable a fully sustainable transportation system.”

The long-anticipated official launch event, saw the inaugural display of the new Lotus Emeya accompanied by the all-electric Lotus Eletre in a glamorous showcase of electrified automotive technology. These two groundbreaking models represent a bold new chapter in the history of Lotus Cars. They are available for viewings at the EV LAB Electric Mobility Experience Centre, with test drives arranged through Lotus Cars UAE, operated by Adamas Motor Group.

Karl Hamer, Chairman and CEO of Adamas Motor Group (Lotus Cars UAE) commented: “We are thrilled to partner with EV LAB to showcase the groundbreaking Lotus Emeya at tonight’s Official Launch event. With its stunning design, exhilarating driving dynamics, and advanced technology, the Emeya joins the Lotus range as a fully electric Hyper-GT, setting a new standard in its class. We extend our gratitude to the entire EV LAB team for bringing this partnership to life. Their commitment to raising awareness of new technologies in the region is commendable, and together, we warmly invite everyone to experience this extraordinary vehicle at their state-of-the-art experience centre in One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.”

The new Eletre Hyper-SUV is the first of a new breed of pure electric lifestyle vehicles from the iconic British manufacturer and marks a defining moment in its history. It is aimed at a new generation of Lotus customers and showcases the brand’s commitment to innovation, performance and sustainable motoring. The Emeya, a next-generation all-electric Hyper-GT, follows in the footsteps of the Eletre and further supports Lotus’s vision of becoming an all-electric global luxury brand. This revolutionary four-door vehicle combines the dynamic performance that Lotus is renowned for with world-class refinement, comfort, usability, and connectivity, offering drivers the ultimate grand touring experience.

The launch event was also attended by Khalid Al Fahim, Vice President of Asset and Investment Management from the Dubai World Trade Centre, who said: “The launch of the Electric Mobility Experience Centre at One Central is a landmark achievement, driving the future of sustainable transportation. Strategically located in the heart of Dubai’s Central Business District at One Central, with access to DWTC’s thriving business ecosystem, this milestone serves as a catalyst for change that will support the UAE's broader vision for a greener economy. At DWTC, we are proud to support initiatives that champion innovation and sustainability, aligning with our commitment to creating a more sustainable future for all.”

The centre is designed as an interactive space, offering more than just a display of electric vehicles. Visitors can explore electric mobility solutions from brands like Lotus, Polestar, Lucid, Audi and Porsche, and other micro-mobility options and zero-emission electric yachts from Silent Yachts and Marian Boats. Additionally, the centre provides charging solutions and EV tyres, contributing to a comprehensive ecosystem for sustainable transportation.

EV LAB’s Retail as a Service (RAAS) model creates a collaborative environment where multiple businesses can showcase their products within a shop-in-shop concept at the centre. Customers have the unique opportunity to test drive a variety of top-brand electric vehicles all in one convenient space, eliminating the need to visit multiple locations. A team of expert e-Visors is on hand to guide customers, offering personalised advice on buying, renting, or leasing electric vehicles that suit your needs. The experience centre is designed to be fun and engaging, with interactive elements that make it enjoyable for customers, children, and families alike. Beyond EVs, visitors can explore micro-mobility products, chargers, and tyre solutions. Additionally, customers can explore Silent Yachts, where the e-Visors can plan factory visits and Marian Electric Boats and facilitate purchases, all within the experience centre.

EV LAB is in One Central, Offices 1, a LEED Gold-certified building that aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability. The space is designed with energy-efficient LED lighting, with the use of locally sourced, sustainable materials such as joinery laminates, MDF boards, and floor tiles. The flooring is made from green cement, and the furniture, including FSC-certified tables, is crafted from recycled plastic. The EV LAB polo shirts are made from recycled plastics, highlighting its dedication to environmentally conscious choices in every detail of their operations.

Joining the lineup is the Polestar 3, featuring an impressive range of 628 km, a powerful 111 kWh battery, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5 seconds. The Lucid Air Grand Touring further elevates the selection with its fast-charging capability, a substantial 112 kWh battery, 665 km range, and rapid acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

Adding to the lineup’s diversity, the Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback captivates with its spacious SUV power and the elegance of a four-door coupé, boasting a 505 km range, 106 kWh battery capacity, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. Also on display is the Audi e-tron GT, one of Audi’s most aerodynamic and efficient models, offering a range of 320 km (488 km WLTP), an 83.7 kWh battery, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.

The Electric Mobility Experience Centre plays a crucial role in promoting the shift toward sustainable transportation in the region. By providing accessible information and offering a space for engagement, EV LAB aims to contribute to a broader understanding of eco-friendly transportation and its benefits.

The Electric Mobility Experience Centre is now open for visitors One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), offering a range of electric mobility solutions for individuals and businesses interested in reducing their carbon footprint.

For more information on EV LAB and to download the app, please visit www.ev-lab.io. The app can also be downloaded directly through the App Store or Google Play. For inquiries, please contact App@ev-lab.io or +971 58 541 4500.

About EV LAB

EV LAB is an electric mobility experience centre focused on driving the transition to sustainable mobility through leveraging the benefits that electric mobility provides to air quality, the overall environment, as well as towards diversified economic growth. EV LAB partners with key industry players to offer a selection of the best EV products available in the market.

Media queries:

Arta Faissali | EV Lab

[afaissali@ev-lab.io]

Mahmoud Abou Sherif| HAVAS Red

mahmoud.sherif@redhavasme.com

Faisal Barghouti| HAVAS Red

faisal.barghouthi@redhavasme.com