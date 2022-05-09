Dubai: Eurovent Middle East, the region’s Industry Association for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration has announced its 5 years anniversary congress titled ‘HVACR Next Generation: Rethinking policies and strategies’, which takes place on 13-14 September at the LeMeridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre. Government representatives, authorities and industry executives will exchange on the most pressing issues of the industry and discuss policies and strategies for the next decade.

The event is supported by United Nations Environment Programme, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council and REEM, the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewables Team. It will include key presentations from industry experts, the Gulf Standardization Organisation, Eurovent Certita Certification, and Underwriters Laboratories and will host interactive workshops designed for regulatory bodies and industry representatives on transition to seasonal efficiency standards and market surveillance.

The main topics of the congress will focus on energy efficiency, the transition to low GWP refrigerants, indoor air quality and technological advancements expected in the coming years. Experts from the industry will elaborate on policies and strategies to manage these challenges in the next decades. Given the importance of ventilation, cooling and refrigeration to the region’s development and prosperity, the event will underline that it needs the joint effort of all stakeholders to ensure a sustainable and healthy future for all.

Tariq Al Ghussein, President of Eurovent Middle East states: “The industry and our societies are living in a transforming world. We not only have to cope with an ever more digital society, but also with an environment heavily impacted by climate change. The question is, do we have the technology, the regulatory framework, and - perhaps even more important - do we have the skill sets needed to cope with these changes? We would like to use the occasion of our 5 years anniversary to take a closer look into these questions together with governments and industry stakeholders.”

The association further expects some major announcements to be made during the event, which would have an impact on the regions industry, details of which will not be disclosed before. The congress will be open for government and industry representatives from executive levels only. Interested participants can request an invitation by pre-registering on the association’s website.

Eurovent Middle East is the region's only Industry Association for Energy Efficiency, Indoor Air Quality and Cold Chain Solutions. Its participants constitute leading manufacturers, consultants and service providers of Indoor Climate (HVAC), Process Cooling, Food Cold Chain, Industrial Ventilation, and Building Automation Technologies, as well as sector associations and industry initiatives active in these fields.

