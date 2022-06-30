Manama, Bahrain: Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover presents its customers with the Extended Warranty option for all Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

To complement its acclaimed aftersales services, Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover offers an extended warranty option for all Jaguars and Land Rovers, thereby ensuring the utmost satisfaction long after the vehicle has been purchased. Keeping the customer’s needs as the top priority, the extended warranty offered by Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover provides customers with new and generous claim limits.

Speaking on the extremely beneficial offering, Mr. Paul Hannifan, the Service Manager of Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover, said: “On behalf of Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover, it gives me great pride to announce that our loyal customers now will be able to benefit from our highly advantageous extended warranty option. With the vast array of offerings, we have introduced over the years, we demonstrate our dedication to our loyalists and extend the privileges that come with being a Jaguar and Land Rover owner.”

All new Jaguar vehicles have a comprehensive warranty coverage period of five years or 150,000 km, whichever occurs first.

All new Jaguar vehicles sold on or after June 1st, 2018, will benefit from Jaguar regional warranty. The vehicle is covered by the manufacturer’s warranty terms in the region to which it was delivered for first sale through the Jaguar authorised retailer. Specifications and warranty may differ in other regions.

For Land Rover, Validity of Warranty coverage can be extended to ensure lasting peace of mind. Based on your preference, there are multiple, optional Extended Warranty plans to choose from, which can be purchased on top of your existing five years’ warranty: six months or 12,500 km, whichever occurs first; 12 months or 25,000 km, whichever occurs first, 24 months or 50,000 km, whichever occurs first; 36 months or 75,000 km, whichever occurs first.

As part of all these plans, expert care will be provided from trained technicians who use only genuine Land Rover parts and all feature comprehensive coverage against mechanical and electrical failures up to your selected level of coverage. Details of the bronze, silver, silver plus and Platinum packages can be found on the website.

With travel protection also included in the extended warranty, customers will be able to benefit from roadside assistance while travelling to a number of countries in the MENA region which includes; Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Georgia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Follow the latest posts about Jaguar on Facebook at Euro Motors – Jaguar Bahrain or on Instagram at @emjaguarbahrain and about Land Rover on Facebook at Euro Motors – Land Rover Bahrain or on Instagram at @emlandroverbahrain.For more information, visit the Euro Motors showroom in Sitra, log on to jaguar-bahrain.com, landroverbahrain.com or call 17460460. For the latest news, follow Jaguar and Land Rover on Facebook at Euro Motors – Jaguar Bahrain and Euro Motors – Land Rover Bahrain, or on Instagram at @emjaguarbahrain and @emlandroverbahrain.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact Memac Ogilvy Bahrain:

Hind Al-Awadhi: hind.alawadhi@ogilvy.com