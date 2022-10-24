Manama, Bahrain: Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for luxury automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched the Kingdom’s first online store for branded goods and accessories. Customers can now purchase genuine merchandise online and have items delivered with no shipping fees.

The new online retail platform features five categories including Men, Women, Kids, Gifts and Lifestyle with merchandise for both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands. Items can be viewed and purchased online with the option to pick up purchases in-store or enjoy free shipping.

Commenting on the Kingdom’s first industry online retail platform, Andi Woolley, Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager said: “Euro Motors is always trying to lead the market when it comes to providing customers new and innovative ways to enjoy our brands. The Jaguar and Land Rover name has a loyal and enthusiastic global following. Now customers and those who want to celebrate Jaguar and Land Rover in the Kingdom can enjoy high quality genuine branded materials, with the option to purchase and receive merchandise all from the comfort of home.”

Jaguar branded goods currently listed range from branded hats and water bottles to coffee mugs, teddy bears and pens.

For more information: https://www.jaguar-onlinestore.com/bahrain/store/en/brandedgoods/

Jaguar accessories currently listed span E-Pace, F-Pace, All-Electric I-Pace, New XE, XF and XJ and range from sunshades and rubber mats to in-car clothes hangers.

For more information: https://www.jaguar-onlinestore.com/bahrain/store/en/accessories/

Land Rover branded goods currently listed range from branded hats and shirts to teddy bears and scale models.

For more information: https://www.landrover-onlinestore.com/bahrain/store/en/brandedgoods/

-Ends-