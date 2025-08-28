Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate: Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and eToro (Nasdaq: ETOR), today announced an expanded partnership to bring real-time trading data for over 210 additional stocks listed on Nasdaq’s Nordic exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen to eToro’s global platform, including in the United Arab Emirates. This makes eToro the first non-Nordic broker to offer real-time access to Nasdaq Nordic equities market data to a global retail audience.

This partnership builds on eToro’s existing enterprise license for U.S. equity data and underscores its commitment to delivering localized access to global markets. It also reinforces Nasdaq’s position as the leading provider of equity market data to retail brokerages worldwide.

“Since our founding in 2007, eToro has built a global investment platform serving the needs of users from 75 countries around the world. Our partnership with Nasdaq is the latest milestone in our ongoing efforts to complement our global offering with a more localized investment experience for our users. Many retail investors still have a strong home bias and this partnership enables us to offer a broader range of local stocks as well as superior pricing data for our users investing in European companies,” said Yossi Brandes, VP of Execution Services at eToro.

The expansion comes amid rising retail investor interest in the Nordic region, where participation in the main market has grown from 7.7% in 2018 to 10.6% in Q1 20251. Nasdaq Nordic exchanges have consistently delivered the highest annualized real returns globally from 1966 to 2024 and are home to globally recognized brands including Volvo, H&M, Nokia, and Novo Nordisk. In addition to its flagship markets, Nasdaq Nordic operates First North – a dedicated growth platform for emerging companies – where over 550 firms are currently traded, with retail investors accounting for 42% of activity in Q1 2025. Together, these dynamics underscore the increasing demand for transparent, high-quality data to support informed investment decisions.

“Expanding access to real-time market data is foundational to building a more connected and informed global investor community,” said Brandon Tepper, Global Head of Data at Nasdaq. “Our deepening partnership with eToro reflects Nasdaq’s commitment to powering the next generation of retail investing, where transparency, local market access, differentiated data and intelligent infrastructure converge.”

The partnership with Nasdaq is part of eToro’s ongoing efforts to further localise and expand its offering and follows in the footsteps of similar collaborations with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX), Deutsche Boerse, and London Stock Exchange (LSEG).

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth.

On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.