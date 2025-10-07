Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: eToro, the trading and investing platform, has rolled out a locally flavoured, AI-driven advertising campaign to spotlight eToro Club, its loyalty programme for valued clients.

Created in partnership with Secret Level, the AI-native entertainment studio, the ‘Elevate with eToro Club’ campaign leverages cutting-edge AI production tools such as Google’s Veo 3, and will be broadcast across TV, digital, radio, and out-of-home platforms throughout the UAE.

The advert transports viewers onto the streets of Dubai, where a man joins eToro Club on his phone and suddenly soars along a skyscraper. As he rises, the world of eToro Club unfolds around him: exclusive perks ranging from personal account managers and discounted exchange fees, to global airport lounge access and exclusive events. The journey ends with a gesture of Arab hospitality as he is welcomed to a VIP gathering on the top floor, symbolising eToro’s promise to investors: elevate your investing experience with eToro Club.

George Naddaf, Managing Director at eToro MENA, said: “Retail investors in the UAE are among the most digitally savvy in the world. For instance, our Retail Investor Beat survey shows 73% of them have used an AI engine for investment recommendations. With this campaign, we wanted to reflect that forward-thinking spirit, by using AI not just as an investment tool but as a creative partner, as it allows us to produce localised content with speed and precision.

“At the same time, we wanted to spotlight eToro Club, our unique loyalty programme. The Club sets us apart by providing premium tools and experiences designed for the local audience. AI allowed us to showcase these benefits through familiar visuals, like the scenes of Arab hospitality, ensuring the story feels relevant to Emirati investors.”

This latest campaign builds on eToro’s track record of deploying AI to create distinctive, high-impact advertising. The platform made significant strides with its first AI-generated ad campaign which aired during the Paris Olympics in July 2024, as well as a spot featuring a dance battle between a bull and a bear in Times Square to mark eToro’s launch in New York State. eToro also recently partnered with Google DeepMind to launch one of the first TV and YouTube campaigns fully created using its Veo 2 technology.

