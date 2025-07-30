Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trading and investment platform eToro, today announced an upgraded 24/5 trading experience for all clients outside the United States. For retail investors in the UAE, this update opens continuous access to more than 100 leading US listed stocks and ETFs. Clients will now be able to trade actual assets continuously from Monday 12:00 to Saturday 04:00 (GST), covering pre-market, main session, after-market and overnight hours.

This shift makes eToro one of the very few mainstream platforms in the UAE region to offer continuous access to leading US stocks and ETFs on original US venues. For retail investors, it removes the typical “market is closed” roadblock, offering both convenience of trading at a time that suits them and the ability to react to companies release results or macro data outside standard Wall Street hours.

George Naddaf, Managing Director at eToro MENA, stated: “Investors want flexibility, speed, and the ability to act on market-moving trends in real time. With 24/5 trading, eToro brings uninterrupted access to US markets to UAE investors with direct‑from‑exchange pricing. It’s a practical upgrade that enables active traders to stay ahead of critical market shifts and act when the news breaks, not just when Wall Street opens.”

With 24/5 trading, investors can now access extended hours directly from the main asset page, with a seamless experience that keeps key trading features in place.

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

