EtonHouse International Education Arabia will operate two schools: EtonHouse International Pre-School Granada, the first Reggio Emilia-inspired pre-school, and EtonHouse International School Granada, a K12 international school in the heart of Riyadh

The schools will be launched in partnership with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City

Riyadh, KSA: EtonHouse International Education Group, a leading international education group headquartered in Singapore, has expanded into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of EtonHouse International Education Arabia.

EtonHouse International Education Arabia, in partnership with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, will launch two purpose-built campuses in Granada, Riyadh in September 2025. Parents are welcome to book their spots to experience the new campus in August 2025.

The first school is EtonHouse International Pre-School, a Reggio Emilia-inspired bilingual preschool for children aged 18 months to 6 years, designed to nurture early curiosity through inquiry and play.

The second is a K–12 international school offering a full academic pathway through to IGCSEs and A-Levels, built to support long-term, future-ready learning.

The campuses represent a major milestone in Saudi Arabia’s education transformation, being the first Reggio Emilia-inspired school, bringing world-renowned pedagogies, bilingual immersion, and community-focused design into a local context deeply aligned with Saudi cultural values and Vision 2030. The new campuses will offer a global education shaped by Singaporean excellence, future-ready personalised learning and wellbeing, and multilingual, cross-cultural immersion.

EtonHouse’s two new campuses in Riyadh feature thoughtfully curated learning environments inspired by Saudi Arabia’s rich history, culture, and landscapes, all rooted in the Reggio Emilia approach in the early years and primary, followed by a world-class international school environment for older students.

At the pre-school, children will explore open-ended, inquiry-driven spaces including a media and light studio, indoor playground, atelier, and piazza designed to foster creativity and collaboration.

At the international school, older students will benefit from expanded facilities that include a swimming pool, a science lab (Living Lab), and an outdoor football field, supporting both academic and physical development.

Examples of EtonHouse’s unique learning spaces include:

The Elemental Landscape , where children explore desert and oasis environments using microscopes, clay, and digital tools to spark scientific thinking and ecological awareness.

, where children explore desert and oasis environments using microscopes, clay, and digital tools to spark scientific thinking and ecological awareness. The Architecture Space , inspired by Saudi heritage, encourages hands-on experimentation with light, shadow, and structure to develop spatial and mathematical understanding.

, inspired by Saudi heritage, encourages hands-on experimentation with light, shadow, and structure to develop spatial and mathematical understanding. The Living Heritage Space, immerses children in local traditions through materials like mineral pigments, cardamom, and saffron, blending culture with creative exploration.

With over 30 years of experience and 100+ schools globally, EtonHouse is renowned for delivering world-class education grounded in child agency, cultural fluency, and future readiness. The Riyadh campuses will offer internationally recognised programmes including the UK International Primary Curriculum (IPC), Singapore Mathematics, Cambridge IGCSEs, and International A-Levels, all delivered by native-speaking educators in both English and Arabic. The school will also offer Mandarin as an additional language.

Mr. Ng Yi-Xian, Group CEO of EtonHouse, said: “Our launch in Riyadh is a natural evolution of EtonHouse’s mission to offer world-class, inquiry-based education rooted in local relevance. Saudi Arabia is investing boldly in its youth, and we are proud to contribute by creating schools that combine global excellence with the cultural values and ambitions of the Kingdom. These campuses will not just serve students, but inspire a generation of learners who are confident, multilingual, and future-ready.”

In line with EtonHouse’s commitment to whole-child development, both schools will place strong emphasis on emotional wellbeing, life skills, and personalised learning pathways. The preschool is designed for children aged 18 months to 6 years, offers a nurturing, play-based environment where children are encouraged to inquire, explore, and lead their learning journeys.

The international school, serving students aged 4 to 18, will combine academic rigour with social-emotional learning and community engagement. Dedicated facilities, bilingual classrooms, and a purpose-built campus are designed to support every child’s potential.

About EtonHouse International Education Arabia

EtonHouse International Education Arabia is part of the globally respected EtonHouse International Education Group, headquartered in Singapore. With over 30 years of expertise and more than 100 schools across 9 countries, EtonHouse is recognised for delivering inquiry-led, bilingual education that empowers children to think, learn, and thrive in a globalised world.

In partnership with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, EtonHouse has launched its first two campuses in Saudi Arabia, offering a Reggio Emilia-inspired preschool and a K–12 international school in Riyadh. These purpose-built campuses reflect EtonHouse’s commitment to combining global best practices with Saudi cultural values and Vision 2030.