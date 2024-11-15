

Dubai, UAE – Students at Istituto Marangoni Dubai will be receiving guidance, advice and inspiration from the renowned Ingie Chalhoub, Founder and President of Etoile Group and an instrumental figure in the growth of the luxury fashion industry in the Middle East over the past forty years.

Thanks to a partnership between the Etoile Group, a leader in the luxury fashion retail industry in the Middle East, and Istituto Marangoni Dubai, the acclaimed Italian school, which has helped nurture emerging talent for over 80 years, Ingie will join an immersive fashion mentorship program at the school’s campus in Dubai. Ingie will be mentoring students who are studying the Master Course in Fashion & Luxury Brand Management and the Professional Course in Fashion Entrepreneurship, along with alumni who are starting careers in the fashion and design industry.

Ingie brings with her decades of industry experience as under her vision and leadership, the Etoile Group has become one of the highest profile names in Middle East fashion retail, bringing some of the world’s most respected luxury brands to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Lebanon.

Starting this month and through to September 2025 students will take part in mentoring sessions, talks and lectures, offering a holistic understanding of the industry, from creative concept development to strategic business planning.

Roberto La Iacona, Institution Director for Istituto Marangoni Dubai said, “We are constantly updating our educational offer in line with the latest market trends and demands, and to collaborate with the Etoile Group to bring a figure who has contributed to the regional industry to the extent that Ingie Chalhoub has, is an unmissable opportunity. Our mission at the school is to enhance the future of UAE fashion and design industry and Ingie is unmatched as a source of experience, creativity and wisdom for our students.”

Ingie Chalhoub added, “Woven throughout the Etoile Group is the importance of a personalised approach towards all our stakeholders, from the luxury fashion and lifestyle brands through to our clients and customers. The Etoile Group is committed to giving back to the community and supporting education, and our collaboration with Istituto Marangoni Dubai reflects the ethos of our values. It’s a privilege to work one on one with these students and bring to life what it takes to grow a luxury retail business in the region.”

The mentorship culminates with a showcase of students' work, providing a platform to demonstrate their creative vision. The collaboration between the Etoile Group and Istituto Marangoni Dubai comes as part of the Institute’s mission to foster talent and innovation within the fashion industry through hands-on experiences and mentorship initiatives.

For more information, please follow the Istituto Marangoni Instagram account.

About Istituto Marangoni

Istituto Marangoni was founded in 1935 as Istituto Artistico dell'Abbigliamento Marangoni in Milan and has over 85 years of experience in shaping fashion, art, and design experts. The institute has educated students from 5 continents over four generations and launched the careers of over 45,000 luxury professionals, including Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Paula Cademartori, Gilda Ambrosio, Julie de Libran, and Nicola Brognano. According to a recent Doxa survey, Istituto Marangoni has an impressive employability rate of 91%, demonstrating the high quality of its educational programmes and the career readiness of its graduates.

Istituto Marangoni welcomes around 5,000 students annually from 108 different countries across its schools in Milan (School of Fashion and School of Design), Florence (School of Fashion & Art), Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Dubai, Miami*, and Shenzhen*. The institution has been ranked among the top 100 universities in the world in its disciplines, according to the QS World University Ranking 2024.

* licensed schools

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact:

SEC Newgate Middle East

Helen Croft and Giada Dionisio

helen.croft@secnewgate.ae and giada.dionisio@secnewgate.ae

About Etoile Group:

Etoile Group has been weaving the Middle East and global luxury fashion houses together since 1983. A true pioneer and industry innovator, we began by bringing the very first Chanel boutique to the Arabian Gulf 40 years ago and have brought the same spirit of innovation and sophistication to our work ever since. Today, we continue to partner with the best in luxury fashion – Aquazzura, Chanel, Etro, Hogan, Ralph Lauren ,Tod’s and Valentino– as well as operating our own multi-brand, Etoile La Boutique.

Etoile Group is a family business, fashioned with passion and purpose by our founder and president Ingie Chalhoub. Following an intuitive business model, we partner with brands and individuals who share our commitment to innovation, and hold a deep reverence of design, artisanship and aesthetics. With a team culture that encourages growth and learning, our sense of ethics is the thread that runs through our sourcing and supplier partnerships, our respect for the environment and our sustainable approach to growth.

www.etoilegroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Lynn Maalouf, Head of Marketing, PR & Communication Etoile Group

Lynn.maalouf@etoilegroup.com