Abu Dhabi: Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e& today announced its support as the official telecom partner of the sixth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022. As a telecom partner, etisalat by e& encourages participants to take advantage of the various fitness events and activities that are conducted during the Dubai Fitness Challenge and do their part to make Dubai the most active city in the world.

Initiated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022 kicks off on 29th October and ends on 27th November 2022. Launched in 2017, the Dubai Fitness Challenge has transformed the lives of citizens and residents by empowering them to embrace a sustainable healthy and fit lifestyle.

This year, Dubai Fitness Challenge takes place at Kite Beach Dubai, where there are several avenues for participants to explore how they can adopt a fitness-focused outlook to reach their health and fitness goals. Through its ‘30x30’ goal, participants are encouraged to complete 30 minutes of any activity of their choice each day for 30 days.

As in previous years, etisalat by e& is a partner at the Kite Beach Fitness village and also the associate partner for Dubai Run taking place on 20th November, one of the main activities of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The Kite Beach Fitness Village is open from Monday to Friday from 3pm to 11pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 11pm from 29th October goes on until 27th November 2022 for participants to clock in their daily fitness time and get active while trying out a new activity every day of the month.

This year etisalat by e& has also launched its fitness and wellness platform ‘GoWell’, its first foray into consumer digital health space. The platform launched in line with Dubai Fitness Challenge is designed to empower subscribers to achieve their health and wellness goals while receiving a series of rewards and cashback incentives. The app can be downloaded at www.Go-Well.ae

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective on February 2022.

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in the Group’s home market and e& international markets, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments.

Ramping up the digital services for individuals to elevate their digital-driven lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects, in order to enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening the Group’s global presence.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

etisalat by e& is the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group).

Taking advantage of the age of ‘connectivity renaissance’, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, by enriching consumers’ value propositions with digital services that cater for consumers’ new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services, including areas like gaming, health, and insurance. Etisalat by e& will also continue to act as the trusted partner and advisor of enterprises by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements

Bolstering its leadership position as the digital telco that is a customer champion in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot new, sustainable demand in future-forward spaces like private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about etisalat by e&, please visit https://eand.com/en/telecom.jsp