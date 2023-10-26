WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Netcracker Technology and etisalat by e& announced today a strategic partnership for a large-scale, multi-year BSS transformation project delivering innovation across the business and all customers.

etisalat by e& was founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago and is UAE’s first telecommunications company. The company has been on a journey to transform to a technology company. By embarking on this transformation, etisalat by e& will continue to be at the forefront of driving the digital society through delivering faster and more differentiated and personalized services to its customers across all its service offerings.

The significant new engagement includes Netcracker Digital BSS, part of Netcracker Digital Platform, in a full-stack implementation encompassing a number of products and functions, including order management, CRM, product catalog management, self-service and digital channels enablement, service fulfillment, analytics and reporting and partner management. The large-scale commitment will directly benefit all of etisalat by e&’s customers, including consumer and business segments. This includes improved time to market, enhanced service delivery and a superior customer care experience through a GenAI-driven platform.

“Our partnership with Netcracker gives our teams the capability to provide always-on services that help us to meet and exceed customer expectations,” said Khalid Murshed, CTIO at etisalat by e&. “We are confident that strategic partners like Netcracker will help us deliver more for our customers by giving us real business results today and keeping us on the long-term path for etisalat by e& to become a fully automated digital services provider. They will bring their expertise to this long-term project to modernize our systems and processes and deliver the next generation of customer experience.”

This collaboration with Netcracker will also help etisalat by e& adopt a best-of-suite approach and build a new modern IT stack that will allow it to concentrate on customers, channel management and product innovation. This important project is also in line with the group’s transformation journey, enabling it to create new service offerings quickly, expand its footprint in the region, nurture in-house talent and enhance competitiveness in the markets in which it operates.

“We are extremely honored that etisalat by e& has selected Netcracker to play a major role in this important large-scale, AI-driven transformation project that will deliver significant benefits to our customer and their entire business,” said Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker. “We have enjoyed a close partnership with etisalat by e& and are looking forward to helping them along this journey to become a modern digital service provider and deliver exceptional value and differentiated service experiences to their customers.”

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today’s communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ is the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), operated by Etisalat UAE in our home market. In line with its refreshed strategy, Etisalat UAE is on a mission to unlock shareholder value, deliver outstanding customer experiences and drive optimal business performance.

Taking advantage of the age of ‘connectivity renaissance’, Etisalat UAE will grow core and digital services, by enriching consumers’ value propositions with digital services that cater for consumers’ new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services, including areas like gaming, health, and insurance. Etisalat UAE will also continue to act as the trusted partner and advisor of enterprises by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements.

Bolstering its leadership position as the digital telco that is a customer champion in a hyper-connected digital world, Etisalat UAE will pivot new, sustainable demand in future-forward spaces like private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about Etisalat UAE, please visit https://eand.com/en/telecom.jsp.

