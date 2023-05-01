Exclusive launch of the new ‘Five’ App dedicated to blue-collar workers

Users can benefit from 2GB of free data the first time they download the app

Abu Dhabi, UAE: etisalat by e& participated in the "Together in the Emirates of Zayed" event held today at Saadiyat Labor City in Abu Dhabi to recognise the valuable contributions of workers to the development of the nation and communities.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and held under the patronage and participation of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, celebrating International Workers' Day on 1st May. It celebrated and promoted shared values in the spirit of tolerance and human fraternity, reflecting the vision of the UAE leadership to instill the importance of tolerance and coexistence in the country and recognise the efforts of workers in the continued development of the nation and appreciating their role in the success and prosperity of the UAE.

By joining the third edition of the ‘Together in the Emirates of Zayed’ event, etisalat by e& reaffirms its ambition to support all segments of the community, including blue collar workers, by providing them with tools and services tailored to their needs and helping them develop their digital skills and meet their aspirations.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, etisalat by e& said: "The UAE offers a diverse and inclusive work environment that reflects the UAE's leadership vision of developing people's capabilities. Our participation in this celebration is a testament to etisalat by e&’s commitment to improving lives, empowering people’s capabilities and connecting communities."

To celebrate this event, etisalat by e& launched the ‘Five’ app exclusively designed for blue collar workers using the ‘Five’ SIM. This app enables them to easily manage their accounts, including topping up or checking their balance, and subscribing to exclusive data packages and minutes.

By using the ‘Five’ app, blue collar workers can enjoy the benefits of digital transformation as it offers a simple and user-friendly interface for managing their accounts, which includes convenient payment options and real-time usage updates.

etisalat by e& has also launched a special offer to mark International Workers' Day, offering 2 GB of free data (to be used within 24 hours) on the first download of the "Five" app, which is available currently in Hindi and English and other languages will be added soon. The new app is currently available only on Android devices. *terms and conditions apply.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI.

To learn more about etisalat by e&, please visit : https://www.etisalat.ae