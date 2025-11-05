A step that reinforces UAE–Saudi collaboration in clean energy

Project achieves the world’s lowest cost of wind power generation

Dubai, UAE: In the presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Power Procurement Company (Principal Buyer), and the Ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea, a new wind power project in the Kingdom was awarded to a consortium comprising Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), and Nesma Renewable Energy.

The project, with a total capacity of 1,500 megawatts (MW) and a production cost of 5.01760 halalas (equivalent to 1.33803 US cents per kilowatt-hour), has been named the Dawadmi Wind Power Project and set a new global record for the lowest cost of wind power generation worldwide.

H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of Etihad Water and Electricity, said: “This milestone reinforces the depth of the UAE–Saudi partnership and their integration in the clean energy sector. The participation of a leading national company such as Etihad Water and Electricity in a major project of this scale demonstrates the capability of UAE talent and national institutions to contribute effectively to achieving energy security and sustainability, regionally and globally. It also accelerates the transition towards a low-carbon economy in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, and supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Water and Electricity, said: “We take pride in joining the consortium implementing the Dawadmi Wind Power Project, which achieved the lowest global cost in the wind energy sector — an accomplishment that reflects the strength of development and financing models in the region.”

Al Ali affirmed that this participation aligns with EtihadWE’s strategic direction toward responsible investment in renewable energy assets. He emphasised that the company continues to work with its partners locally and internationally to facilitate knowledge transfer and apply the highest technical and environmental standards to enhance system reliability and efficiency, reflecting its commitment to translating the UAE leadership’s vision into tangible actions that support national strategies for energy, sustainability, and climate neutrality.

The Dawadmi Wind Power Project represents a new addition to Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy capacity, helping reduce electricity generation costs and enhance system efficiency over the long term. It also underscores the success of the National Renewable Energy Program in attracting leading international and regional partnerships, reinforcing investor confidence, and accelerating power transmission projects across the Gulf region.