Both companies have joined together to leverage a comprehensive telecommunications solution that combines advanced SIP trunk services and call center platforms, transforming customer experience through AI, automation, and cloud-based technologies.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, and Genesys with the globally recognized call center solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership formalized at LEAP 2025. The partnership aims to address critical market needs and elevate customer experience through innovative solutions.

Abdullah Mohammed Khorami, Chief Business Officer at Salam said: " Etihad Salam Telecom Company is excited to embark on this journey with Genesys, a partnership that we believe will redefine customer interactions and satisfaction in the telecom industry. Together, we aim to provide a seamless and people-centered mobile experience, incorporating AI, automation, and cloud-based technologies to transform the way businesses connect with their customers."

Salam’s SIP Trunk service, known for its cost-effectiveness and scalability, combined with Genesys’s expertise in customer experience and its recent successful launch of its platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) locally, will address consumers need for stable and reliable telecommunications infrastructure.

Evren Aker,Director of partner sales - META at Genesys said: "Genesys is excited to partner with Salam, a company that truly understands the importance of connecting technology with human needs," said a high-ranking Genesys official. "We look forward to applying our expertise in customer experience to enhance Salam's robust telecom services, delivering unparalleled value to our mutual customers."

Business partners of Salam can look forward to an advanced system that not only caters to their current needs but anticipates future demands, ensuring a scalable, efficient, and user-friendly customer service environment. This partnership marks a significant milestone in providing solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also foster human-centric connections, ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Etihad Salam Telecom Company Salam is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.