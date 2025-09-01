Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company (“Salam”), the national leader in telecommunications and information technology in the Kingdom, announced its participation as the Gold Sponsor of the Side Event Exhibition organised by the Communications, Space and Technology (CST) Commission on the sidelines of the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR25). The event will be held from 31 August to 3 September 2025 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh.

The Event will showcase the latest digital technologies and solutions, with the participation of leading local and international companies. It reflects the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the ICT sector and contributes to driving innovation and supporting the advancement of digital sustainability.

On this occasion, Eng. Ahmed Al-Anqari, Chief Executive Officer of Salam, stated: “We are proud to be the Gold Sponsor of this Side Event Exhibition, which allows us to present our innovative solutions and services, and to contribute to supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals while strengthening its position as a pivotal hub for technology and telecommunications.”

It is worth noting that the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR25), organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, is a prestigious global platform that brings together more than 190 countries, with the participation of ministers, regulatory authorities, policymakers, and private sector leaders to discuss the future of digital regulation and policies that support innovation and sustainability.