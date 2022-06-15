Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is launching five seasonal routes this week that connect Abu Dhabi to popular summer hotspots across Europe and the Indian Ocean.

Three seasonal services took off this morning, connecting Abu Dhabi to Nice on the famous French Côte d’Azur, the historic city of Heraklion on the Greek island of Crete, and Malaga in Spain. All three services are set to be operated on a twice-per-week basis.

Etihad’s summer schedule will get a further boost in the next two days with the establishment of routes to the islands of Santorini in Greece and Zanzibar in Tanzania, both operating three times weekly.

“Summer adventurers have plenty to discover with Etihad Airways this year,” said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales. “From the stunning beaches of the Costa del Sol to the picture-perfect French Riviera, Etihad’s summer network offers even more opportunities to get away and experience the wonder of travel in 2022.”

To celebrate these route launches, guests on the inaugural flights are being presented with an exclusive Etihad wellbeing kit to kickstart their summer holiday.

Designed with sustainability and health and wellness in mind, the kits include a mini tote bag upcycled from flight blankets, a limited-edition reusable infuser water bottle and naturally carbonated FRÍO® sparkling water from the UAE.

Etihad Airways’ seasonal summer routes:

