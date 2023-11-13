Etihad Cargo has launched an Instant Offer Rate (IOR) solution to provide customers with faster response times and the most competitive prices based on their requirements.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has launched an innovative Instant Offer Rate (IOR) tool, further enhancing the carrier's online booking portal to streamline the booking process, provide faster response times and offer improved levels of customer service.

Developed in collaboration with IBS Software, Etihad Cargo's IOR solution will enable the carrier to boost efficiency, reducing pricing transaction times by up to 70 per cent. Utilising automation, the new IOR feature will enhance the booking experience for Etihad Cargo's partners and customers. Prices are instantly generated based on five key booking and flight parameters, including density, departure day, direct and indirect flights, flight demand and requested services. Using this data, the IOR solution will provide the best available price to customers within a few seconds, offering a seamless, user-friendly booking process via Etihad Cargo's online portal.

"Since launching Etihad Cargo's revamped booking portal, the carrier has continued to add features that enhance the customer journey, making it easier and more intuitive for partners and customers to make bookings," said Leonard Rodrigues, Head of Revenue Management and Network Planning at Etihad Cargo.

"By giving portal users instant access to prices based on their unique requirements, partners and customers have all the tools they need to make a booking within seconds and with the confidence their cargo will be transported across Etihad Cargo's global network safely, securely and reliably at the most competitive price."

The launch of the IOR solution is the latest feature to be added to Etihad Cargo's booking portal, following the recent addition of features enabling the booking of cats, dogs and dangerous goods. The carrier remains committed to enhancing customer service with the development and implementation of customer-centric features and tools as part of its ongoing digitalisation strategy.

