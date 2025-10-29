The new schedule also introduces a new freight route to East Midlands, one of the UK’s most active freight hubs

The expanded freighter schedule follows Etihad Airways’ recent announcement of 16 new passenger destinations launching between November 2025 and March 2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is set to expand its freighter network this winter with additional flight frequencies and new routes, marking a major step in boosting capacity. This expansion strengthens key trade corridors across Asia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Europe, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading logistics hub connecting East and West.

The winter schedule introduces an additional freighter service to the UK, with two new weekly flights to East Midlands. Starting on October 27th, the new route connects Abu Dhabi to the UK’s main distribution network for both domestic and European deliveries.

Etihad Cargo will also expand capacity across key production markets in Asia, adding extra flights to Shanghai (+1), Hong Kong (+1), Shenzhen (+6), and Ezhou (+1). This expansion aligns with the carrier’s participation at Air Cargo Southeast Asia (ACSA) 2025, the region’s leading gathering for the global air freight industry. Etihad Cargo’s presence at ACSA highlights its growing footprint in Asia and its efforts in connecting exporters and businesses to new opportunities.

Additionally, increased freighter weekly flights to Riyadh (+2), Paris Charles de Gaulle (+1), and Frankfurt (+1) will support the growing movement of goods and ensure greater flexibility for customers seeking efficient and reliable connections throughout the season.

The expanded freighter schedule builds on Etihad Airways’ recent announcement of 16 new passenger destinations launching between November 2025 and March 2026, including Addis Ababa, Algiers, Almaty, Baku, Bucharest, Chiang Mai, Kazan, Krabi, Medan, Medina, Phnom Penh, Tashkent, Tbilisi, and Yerevan.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer of Etihad Airways, shared, ‘Every shipment represents a connection that matters. As we enter the busy winter period, increasing our network capacity and introducing new trade routes means giving our customers more ways to move their goods with reliability and care. Through this strategic expansion, we hope to continue empowering businesses and communities to thrive’.

The enhanced winter 2025 schedule reaffirms Etihad Cargo’s role as a key global connector, linking major economic hubs through efficient, high-quality air freight solutions. As the group expands across new horizons, it remains focused on supporting partners with smarter, faster, and more seamless ways to move cargo around the world, building connections that truly go beyond borders.

About Etihad Cargo: Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers, offering customers a diverse portfolio of products and services through an extensive global network of chartered and scheduled operations.

Strategically based in Abu Dhabi, the carrier’s hub lies at the crossroads of the busiest trade lanes, connecting Asia, Europe, North America, Australia, and Africa, taking goods, care, and connections beyond borders. Under this platform, Etihad Cargo’s new campaign, “It’s Never Just An Address,” celebrates the meaningful stories and human connections behind every shipment.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo’s specialised products and services include SkyStables (Equine), LiveAnimals (pets), PharmaLife (pharma and life sciences), FreshForward (perishables), SecureTech (electronics), FlightValet (automobile), AirMail, SafeGuard, and FlyCulture (vulnerables).Etihad Cargo continues to enhance transparency and reliability through SmartTrack, its advanced real-time tracking and monitoring solution that provides end-to-end shipment visibility powered by IoT and data analytics.

The carrier is among a select few global airlines to hold all four IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) certifications, for Pharma, Fresh, Live Animals, and Lithium Batteries, continuously achieving the highest industry standards.

For any media queries, you can reach out to us directly at etihadcargo@katchthis.com