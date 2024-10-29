Etihad Cargo is celebrating the first anniversary of its Osaka operations, handling 2,911 tonnes of cargo ex Osaka in 2024—which is 39.1 per cent of its total 7,440 tonnes ex Japan—and now operates 10 weekly flights connecting Osaka and Tokyo to over 100 global destinations.

The carrier has seen exceptional product growth, with AirMail achieving a 125.8 per cent year-on-year increase in Japan and a 208 per cent increase in Osaka, which now accounts for 39 per cent of Japan's AirMail tonnage; SecureTech uptake in Osaka also accounts for 20.8 per cent of Japan's total SecureTech tonnage.

Etihad Cargo's digital transformation and high service quality have led to a 90 per cent e-AWB penetration in Osaka, supported by high On-Time Performance (OTP) and a sophisticated Road Feeder Service network, reinforcing its commitment to being the Air Cargo Partner of Choice in Japan's growing economy.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is celebrating the first anniversary of its successful operations in Osaka, Japan. Over the past year, the airline has expanded its presence in the Japanese market, contributing to the country's growing economy.

In 2024, Etihad Cargo has handled 7,440 tonnes of cargo ex Japan, with 2,911 tonnes moving through Osaka, accounting for 39.1 per cent of the carrier’s total tonnage in the country. With three weekly flights from Osaka and seven from Tokyo, Etihad Cargo now operates 10 flights per week from Japan, providing seamless connections to more than 100 global destinations via its Abu Dhabi hub.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo, said: “Celebrating one year of operations in Osaka is a significant milestone for Etihad Cargo. Our success in Japan, particularly in Osaka, demonstrates our commitment to being the Air Cargo Partner of Choice for our customers. By providing innovative and reliable airfreight solutions, we look forward to further supporting the growing Japanese market and helping our customers meet their evolving logistics needs.”

The past year has seen exceptional product growth in Japan. Etihad Cargo’s AirMail service recorded a 125.8 per cent year-on-year growth, with Osaka alone experiencing a 208 per cent increase. Osaka now accounts for 39 per cent of Japan’s total AirMail tonnage. In addition, the airline’s SecureTech product, launched earlier this year for the safe transport of high-value lithium battery-powered electronics, has seen strong uptake in Osaka, which now contributes 20.8 per cent of Japan’s total SecureTech tonnage.

Etihad Cargo plays a crucial role in transporting key commodities ex Japan, supporting various industries. The main commodities handled by the carrier include automotive parts, electronics, machinery parts, and gaming consoles, which are shipped via Etihad Cargo's IATA CEIV-LiBatt-certified SecureTech product. In Osaka, the airline also handles large volumes of textile raw materials, and ship parts, reflecting the diverse and essential nature of the goods moved through the region.

Etihad Cargo’s digital transformation in Japan has also made significant strides, with e-AWB penetration in Osaka reaching 90 per cent in 2024, while e-AWB penetration across Japan stands at 87 per cent. Furthermore, online portal bookings in 2024 accounted for 9.53 per cent of total bookings in Japan and 3.31 per cent in Osaka, reflecting a growing reliance on digital solutions to enhance efficiency and streamline cargo operations.

Japan's economy has demonstrated strong growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology and trade. Etihad Cargo has supported this growth with its high On-Time Performance (OTP) and quality service, backed by a sophisticated Road Feeder Service (RFS) network that connects major ports. The airline’s highly skilled sales and customer service teams work closely with customers to meet their evolving logistics needs.

As Japan prepares to host the 2025 World Expo in Osaka from 13 April to 13 October next year, Etihad Cargo is proud to contribute to the region’s dynamic growth and stands ready to provide reliable cargo solutions for the event and beyond.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

Media Contacts:

Duty Media Officer, Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

Kimberley Bostock, IHC (Etihad Cargo)

Email: kimberley@ih-c.com