Etihad Cargo will launch a weekly freighter service to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) starting 7 January 2025, adding over 100 tonnes of capacity and becoming the 12th destination in its freighter network

Operating via Abu Dhabi, the service will provide main deck capacity connections to key hubs, including Ezhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Hanoi and Zhengzhou, while integrating with an extensive road feeder trucking network in China for broader market access and offering same-day connectivity to its global network.

The Paris freighter route will cater to growing industry demand, offering tailored solutions for general cargo, pharmaceuticals, perishables, automotive shipments, and cultural cargo, ensuring reliable and flexible services for customers worldwide.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is expanding its freighter network with the addition of Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) as its latest destination. The service, which launches on 7 January 2025, will operate one weekly flight, offering more than an additional 100 tonnes of cargo capacity to the market. Paris will become the 12th destination in Etihad Cargo's freighter network and demonstrates the carrier's continued commitment to providing greater global connectivity and meeting the diverse needs of its customers.

Operating via Abu Dhabi, the new freighter service will provide seamless main deck capacity connections to Ezhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Hanoi and Zhengzhou. The service will also integrate with an extensive road feeder trucking network within China, enabling broader market access. Additionally, customers will benefit from same-day connectivity across Etihad Cargo's widebody and narrowbody network, ensuring swift and reliable delivery for time-sensitive shipments.

The new Paris freighter route will support Etihad Cargo's specialised products, meeting growing demand across multiple industries. It will provide more capacity for general cargo to destinations like Riyadh, Jakarta, and Manila, secure transport for pharmaceuticals under PharmaLife to Mumbai, Jakarta, Seoul and Sydney, and improved access for perishables through FreshForward to Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Sharjah. The route will also facilitate efficient solutions for live animal shipments with LiveAnimals and SkyStables, automotive shipments with FlightValet and cultural cargo with FlyCulture, offering reliable and flexible services tailored to diverse customer needs.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President of Cargo at Etihad Cargo, commented: "Adding Paris to Etihad Cargo's freighter network is a strategic milestone. This route expands Etihad Cargo's European footprint and also supports the growing demand for Etihad Cargo's specialised products across sectors, including pharmaceuticals and perishables. With the launch of the Paris service, Etihad Cargo continues to deliver tailored solutions and strengthen connectivity for partners and customers worldwide."

The launch of a freighter service between Paris and Abu Dhabi demonstrates Etihad Cargo's commitment to providing reliable, customer-focused solutions. By expanding its freighter network and optimising belly capacity on its passenger network, Etihad Cargo ensures businesses have access to efficient, seamless connections to key global markets, helping them confidently achieve their goals.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

