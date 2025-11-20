Frequent flyer agreement between Etihad Guest and Lotusmiles lets members of both loyalty programmes earn and redeem miles across either carrier's network.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways and Vietnam Airlines are strengthening travel ties between the UAE and Vietnam with the launch of a new codeshare partnership. The agreement enhances Etihad's recently launched service between Abu Dhabi and Hanoi.

Etihad guests can now access key domestic Vietnamese destinations as well as popular destinations across Asia, with the convenience of a single ticket for the entire journey, one check-in, and automatic baggage transfer throughout. Abu Dhabi becomes the effortless bridge linking Vietnam to the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "This partnership with Vietnam Airlines delivers significant value to our guests by unlocking access to some of Asia's most dynamic and popular destinations. Our new Abu Dhabi-Hanoi service has been warmly received, and this codeshare agreement transforms it into a gateway to Vietnam's most exciting cities.

“Combined with our frequent flyer partnership, which enables loyalty members of both airlines to earn and redeem miles across our combined global networks, this collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our guests with greater flexibility, broader reach, and superior travel experiences."

Nguyen Quang Trung, Director of Corporate Planning and Development, Vietnam Airlines, said: “Vietnam Airlines is pleased to advance our partnership with Etihad Airways through this new codeshare agreement, following the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024. The collaboration offers seamless access to Etihad’s network across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, while allowing more travellers to experience Vietnam Airlines’ signature warmth and hospitality. Together with our expanded frequent-flyer partnership, this agreement enhances convenience, broadens destination choices, and strengthens tourism and economic ties between Vietnam and the UAE.”

The codeshare will be implemented gradually, and Vietnam Airlines passengers will gain access to six destinations beyond Abu Dhabi: Athens, Addis Ababa, Bahrain, Muscat, Cairo and Istanbul, significantly expanding network reach into the Middle East, Europe, and Africa through Etihad's extensive global network.

Etihad and Vietnam Airlines already have a frequent flyer partnership enabling loyalty members of both airlines to earn and redeem miles across their combined global networks. The partnership, which launched in July 2025, allows Etihad Guest and Lotus Miles members to accrue and use their rewards when flying with either carrier, adding further value to the codeshare collaboration between the two airlines.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam’s national flag carrier and a proud SkyTeam member, connects the world through a network of 107 routes to 22 domestic and 37 international destinations. The airline operates one of Asia’s youngest and most modern fleets, including Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A350 XWBs, delivering exceptional comfort and service. With more than 30 years of leadership in Vietnam’s rapidly growing aviation market, Vietnam Airlines has earned numerous global accolades that reflect its commitment to quality, innovation and digital transformation. Guided by a vision to become a leading 5 star airline in Asia, the carrier places sustainability at its core as it advances efforts toward net zero emissions by 2050.

