Specialised programmes designed to develop Emirati talent across technical and corporate sectors

The UAE National Talent Development Strategy will grow Etihad’s UAE National workforce by over 50% in five years

Abu Dhabi, UAE– Etihad Airways has unveiled a transformative UAE National Talent Development Strategy, a groundbreaking long-term vision aimed at empowering Emirati professionals, cultivating homegrown expertise, and positioning the airline as the employer of choice for UAE Nationals.

As the UAE’s aviation industry undergoes rapid expansion, Etihad is leading the charge in shaping the future of Emirati talent, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for innovation and excellence. The new strategy will significantly increase the hiring of UAE Nationals across all divisions while creating clear and structured career pathways in both aviation and corporate functions.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the vital role of Emirati talent in Etihad’s ambitious growth journey, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to fostering a strong national workforce.

He said: "Our National Talent Development Programme is at the core of Etihad’s future success, ensuring that Emiratis are at the forefront of our expansion and transformation. By 2030, we aim to double our fleet, expand our network to over 125 destinations, and triple our passenger numbers. To achieve this, we need a strong pipeline of home-grown talent, equipped with the skills and knowledge to lead our industry forward.

“As part of this commitment, the UAE National Talent Development Strategy will expand Etihad’s UAE National workforce by more than 50% over the next five years, ensuring Emiratis play a central role in shaping the airline’s future. As the UAE’s national airline, we are proud to give flight to ambition, providing Emiratis with the opportunity to build meaningful careers and contribute to the continued success of their country."

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, further underscored the programme’s profound impact, stating: "At Etihad Airways, we do not just build careers—we create legacies. This initiative is more than a talent programme; it is a commitment to investing in the ambitions of Emirati professionals and providing them with the tools to lead, innovate, and make a lasting impact on the global stage. We are empowering the next generation of UAE Nationals to go beyond their potential, drive progress, and contribute to their nation's ambition and growth. We understand that developing human potential in the United Arab Emirates is critical to both our own future and the continuous expansion of the nation's cutting-edge, diverse economy. We take great pride in our part in enhancing this capability."

“Each UAE National at Etihad is part of a larger vision—one rooted in the dream of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who envisioned a thriving nation with Abu Dhabi as a global hub for progress and opportunity. Today, Etihad’s Emirati talent is at the forefront of realizing this vision, shaping the airline’s future and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s global success.”

DEVELOPING A WORLD-CLASS EMIRATI WORKFORCE

As the national airline of the UAE, Etihad takes immense pride in its Emirati workforce, fostering an environment where talent can accelerate, develop, and thrive. Today, Etihad’s Emirati workforce exceeds 1,200 employees and continues to grow. This includes 431 Emirati pilots, an increasing number of engineers, operations experts, and aviation specialists, as well as a rising representation of female Emirati professionals, who now constitute 48% of the airline’s Emirati workforce.

Etihad also maintains a strong retention rate of 94% among Emirati employees—a testament to the airline’s commitment to long-term career development, continuous professional growth, and a workplace culture that empowers UAE Nationals to excel within the organisation.

From cadet pilots to corporate leaders, every Emirati at Etihad embodies ambition, resilience, and achievement—proving that with the right opportunities, potential knows no limits.

SPECIALISED PROGRAMMES TO ATTRACT AND NURTURE TALENT

Etihad’s UAE National Talent Development Strategy is designed to attract, develop, and retain the nation’s brightest minds through specialised career programmes spanning both technical and corporate functions.

Etihad’s technical programmes cultivate the next generation of aviation professionals, equipping Emiratis with the expertise and hands-on experience needed to excel in specialised aviation roles.

The Cadet Pilot Programme offers a comprehensive two-year training journey in Abu Dhabi and Spain, combining rigorous theoretical instruction with hands-on flight experience. The Cadet Technician Programme is a five-year pathway that blends academic learning with real-world training, preparing participants to become licensed Aircraft Technicians. Additionally, the Airport Management Programme provides in-depth exposure to ground operations, with international placements ensuring participants gain a truly global perspective on airport management.

In the corporate sphere, Etihad’s Bedayati Programme provides fresh graduates with structured, hands-on training across various business functions, building a strong foundation for their careers. For high-performing MBA graduates, the MBA Future Leader Programme is an accelerated 13-month journey that immerses participants in key airline functions, offering mentorship from industry leaders and career sponsorship opportunities. Beyond structured programmes, UAE Nationals can also explore dynamic career opportunities through direct entry-level roles in finance, digital innovation, technology, and other strategic areas.

CAREER FAIRS AND RECRUITMENT PLATFORMS

To foster direct engagement with ambitious Emirati talent and offer valuable career opportunities, Etihad will host a series of career fairs to showcase its National Talent Development Programme and connect with potential candidates. These interactive platforms will provide attendees with an in-depth look into Etihad’s career pathways, allowing them to meet programme leaders, gain insights into the application process, and explore tailored development opportunities.

The career fairs will also feature exclusive engagement sessions with Etihad’s thought leaders, where seasoned professionals will share their experiences, career journeys, and industry insights—empowering the next generation of Emirati professionals to take flight and shape the future of aviation.

These platforms will act as strategic recruitment touchpoints, enabling Etihad to meet, engage with, and onboard the best national talent who aspire to join the airline.

JOIN THE LEGACY: BE PART OF ETIHAD’S FUTURE

Etihad Airways invites ambitious UAE Nationals to take flight, embrace limitless opportunities, and be part of a legacy that will shape the future of aviation and contribute to the continued success of the UAE.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.