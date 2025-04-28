Spacious First Suites, lie-flat Business, and next-generation Economy redefine regional travel

Latest generation, high-speed, streaming Wi-Fi for movies, surfing and gaming on board

Luxury from door-to-door, with expanded First class experience both in the air and on the ground, across more routes

Abu Dhabi/Dubai, UAE – Etihad Airways is setting a new standard for single-aisle flying with the debut of its all-new Airbus A321LR, delivering wide-body comfort on short and medium-haul routes. Etihad’s A321LR represents a leap forward in guest experience and innovation, bringing Etihad’s signature luxury and a true First class experience to narrowbody flying.

“The A321LR is an amazing aircraft which proves our commitment to luxury, customer experience, and connectivity,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

“With our new First Suites, 14 lie-flat Business seats with direct-aisle access, and upgraded Economy, we've taken the luxury experience which we are famed for on our widebody fleet and adapted it to offer guests the same experience in a single-aisle aircraft – all while keeping them seamlessly connected with superfast, streaming Wi-Fi throughout the journey.

“More broadly, the A321LR marks a transformational moment for Etihad as we accelerate toward our Journey 2030 vision: doubling our fleet size, tripling our passenger numbers, and opening 16 new destinations in 2025 alone.”

An Extraordinary Experience in Every Cabin

Etihad’s A321LR introduces an all-new First Suite - a private, enclosed space with a sliding door, lie-flat bed, elevated dining, and bespoke design touches.

With only two exclusive First suites on board, guests will enjoy an intimate, ultra-premium experience normally reserved for long-haul widebodies. This marks the first time Etihad brings the full widebody First experience to a narrowbody aircraft, redefining luxury on short and medium-haul routes.

The innovative and spacious First Suite offers additional space for a companion to sit as well as a large 20” 4K screen for entertainment, with Bluetooth pairing and wireless charging – ensuring comfort and connection at every touchpoint.

The new Business cabin features widebody-style seats, all forward facing with direct aisle access (1-1) in a herringbone layout with 14 fully-flat 78” beds. Each seat includes a 17.3” 4K screen, Bluetooth headphone pairing, wireless charging, and ample personal storage, ensuring a seamless, connected journey.

In Economy, 144 thoughtfully designed seats offer up to 5” recline, enhanced ergonomics, and generous space. At 18.4” wide, it’s one of the widest Economy seats in the industry, providing wide-body comfort to the narrow-body aircraft. Every guest enjoys a 13.3” 4K touchscreen, USB charging, and access to Etihad’s next-generation entertainment system.

Etihad’s aircraft are equipped with Viasat’s advanced, multi-orbit ready system, which is capable of speeds of up to 1 Gbps, and available from gate-to-gate where permitted. All guests have access to streaming, social media, surfing and gaming onboard, in addition to live television throughout the cabin.

Luxury Beyond the Cabin: The First Experience Redefined

Etihad’s First Suite is only the beginning of a truly end-to-end premium journey. The airline is expanding its First class offering across more routes – including the A321LR network - and significantly investing in every detail of the travel experience with new services to be rolled out from August with the introduction of the A321LR.

“As well as investing heavily to expand our First class offering, we’re taking the time to enhance every tiny detail of the experience and introducing a host of new premium services over the next couple of months – stay tuned,” said Neves.

From the moment guests choose to book First, they will be supported by personalised service from the new Etihad Concierge, which will be available 24/7 for tailored travel planning.

In the UAE and all First destinations, guests will enjoy a private chauffeur service to and from the airport, providing a seamless experience from door-to-door. First class guests will also be personally escorted through a dedicated Check In to the Etihad First Lounge and then for boarding. On arrival, guests will be accompanied from the aircraft door to their chauffeur, with porter services taking care of the luggage.

In Abu Dhabi, First guests will also soon benefit from complimentary Home Check-In and Land & Leave services, offering a baggage-free airport experience. At Zayed International Airport, First guests will be chauffeured to the aircraft door in a private limousine if the flight does not board directly from the terminal.

“First isn’t just a seat - it’s an experience that starts the moment you choose to fly with us,” added Neves. “We’re bringing First to more destinations and elevating it at every touchpoint, combining the elegance of champagne and caviar with the convenience of modern luxury."

Expanding Horizons

Etihad’s first A321LR enters service on 1 August 2025, with ten aircraft joining the fleet this year. The aircraft will fly from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to destinations including Algiers, Athens, Bangkok, Chennai, Chiang Mai, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Kolkata, Krabi, Medan, Milan, Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Riyadh, Tunis, and Zurich.

With the A321LR at the heart of its fleet expansion, Etihad is reinforcing its role as a key enabler of tourism and economic development in Abu Dhabi, while delivering world-class service at every altitude.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.