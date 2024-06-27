Pilots benefit from excellent career progression opportunities, a tax-free salary, a wide range of benefits and a home in the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi

Recruitment roadshow will begin in Cyprus, Bulgaria, Albania, Romania, Hungary, Poland and Lithuania and expand globally in the months to follow

Etihad is set to double its 2022 fleet size by 2030, offering extraordinary growth opportunities for pilots choosing to join the airline now

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways is set to recruit hundreds more pilots this year to support its expanding fleet and network, delivering on the airline’s ambitious growth plans and supporting its purpose to give flight to ambition.

The UAE’s national airline will embark on an international roadshow to meet pilots who may wish to join the growing global airline, beginning in eight cities across Europe before expanding to many more global locations.

Etihad is inviting pilots of all ranks and aircraft types to register their interest by attending one of the roadshows or signing up for more information online at careers.etihad.com.

As it builds its position as the airline everyone wants to fly, Etihad also welcomes the partners and family members of prospective pilots to the roadshows. Etihad will showcase Abu Dhabi as a fabulous destination to live and build a career, both for individuals and for families.

John Wright, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “As we embark on this pilot recruitment roadshow, we’re proud to showcase everything that both Etihad and Abu Dhabi have to offer, and we are seeking pilots who share in our ambitions.

“We appreciate that pilots choose which airline to join for the length of their career, and as such we would like to highlight not only the career development and progression opportunities on offer at Etihad, but also the fantastic home and lifestyle that Abu Dhabi provides.”

Etihad is seeking pilots of all ranks and aircraft types from across the Etihad fleet including the Airbus A320, A350 and A380 as well as the Boeing 777 and 787, and Boeing 777 freighters. Pilots who do not yet fulfil the Etihad criteria but may wish to join Etihad in the future are also encouraged to attend the roadshow or register their interest online.

As one of the world’s fastest growing airlines, Etihad will double its fleet size by 2030 compared to 2022. This growth trajectory will offer pilots significant career progression and promotion opportunities, making Etihad a highly attractive employer for ambitious pilots looking to build a solid career.

Etihad’s diverse pilot community works alongside 142 nationalities who make up the Etihad family, all based out of its welcoming home in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. There has never been a more exciting time to join Etihad and enjoy living in the UAE

Living in the UAE’s thriving capital offers crew a safe city with plenty of things to do for individuals as well as families. Pilots living in Abu Dhabi have access to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches and can take part in watersports in the Arabian sea or outdoor pursuits in the desert. Abu Dhabi also offers an abundance of restaurants, bars and nightlife, meaning there will never be a dull moment. The metropolis of Dubai is also just a short drive away.

For families, Abu Dhabi offers a friendly community with excellent schools and an abundance of family-friendly activities.

Etihad’s pilots fly to more than 70 destinations across Australia, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America. The airline continues to grow its network and this June is commencing flights to Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim, as well as a number of seasonal destinations including the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, Nice in the French Riviera and the holiday resorts of Malaga in Spain and Antalya in Turkey.

Sessions will run from 9.30am to 11.30am and 12pm to 2pm

Date City Hotel Name Hotel Address 29 June Larnaca, Cyprus Radisson Blu Beach Resort Atlantidon 2, Larnaca 6058, Cyprus 1 July Sofia, Bulgaria Hyatt Regency Sofia Sofia Center, Vasil Levski Blvd Square, 1504 Sofia, Bulgaria 3 July Tirana, Albania Tirana Marriott Hotel Sheshi Italia, Tiranë 1001, Albania 5 July Bucharest. Romania The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Strada Doamnei 2, București 030053, Romania 7 July Cluj-Napoca, Romania DoubleTree by Hilton Cluj – City Plaza Strada Sindicatelor 9-13, Cluj-Napoca 400029, Romania 9 July Budapest, Hungary Hilton Budapest Budapest, Hess András tér 1-3, 1014 Hungary 11 July Warsaw, Poland Radisson Collection Warsaw Grzybowska 24, 00-132 Warszawa, Poland 13 July Vilnius, Lithuania Radisson Blu Hotel Lietuva, Vilnius Konstitucijos pr. 20, Vilnius, 09308 Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania

