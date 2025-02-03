The double-decker puts over 700 more seats a week on the popular daily service operated by the national airline of the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways’ popular A380 made a stylish debut at Singapore Changi Airport on Sunday, 2 February, marking the first time the airline has flown its Big Bird to Singapore. The milestone further enhances the travel experience between the UAE and the Asian powerhouse.

The world’s largest passenger aircraft, the Airbus A380, brings Etihad's celebrated inflight features to the Singapore route, including The Residence – the world’s only three-room suite in the sky. The upper deck also features The Lobby, an exclusive lounge area for First and Business class guests.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "As a vibrant and dynamic city, Singapore is always going to be a key destination in our global network. The decision to deploy our much-loved A380 boosts our travel offering between Abu Dhabi and Singapore and highlights our resolve to go beyond by delivering fantastic travel experiences across Etihad’s growing global network.

“Bringing the A380 to Singapore, along with our broader network expansion plans - including increased frequency on key routes - demonstrates our strong growth momentum in Asia. This added capacity reflects the growing demand we're seeing for travel to and from Singapore.”

The UAE and Singapore enjoy robust ties across multiple sectors, including trade, culture, and business, and the route caters to leisure travellers as well as providing strong business connections, particularly in sectors like aviation, energy, and technology.

The A380 increases the route's capacity by 28%, offering 486 seats, including The Residence, nine First Apartments, 70 Business Studios, and 405 Economy Smart seats.

As well as being a global financial hub, Singapore offers a vibrant mix of stunning architecture, lush gardens, diverse cuisine, and world-class shopping, making it a must-visit destination for travellers, for business, pleasure, or both.

The enhanced capacity also offers visitors more opportunities to experience Abu Dhabi’s unique charm and culture, while providing seamless and timely connections to key destinations worldwide.

Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme further enhances connectivity, enabling travellers to extend their layovers into memorable stays with up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi, showcasing the city’s growing appeal as a fashionable destination.

Schedule

From 1 February 2025:

Flight No Frequency Origin Departure Arrival Destination Aircraft EY498 Daily AUH 22:05 09:35+1 SIN A380 EY499 Daily SIN 19:25 23:20 AUH A380

