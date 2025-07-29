Aircraft showcases new First Suites and premium narrowbody experience

Delivery flight EY3210 marks new chapter in Etihad's fleet expansion

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways' first Airbus A321LR aircraft arrived at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Friday evening at 19:00 local Abu Dhabi time under the flight number EY3210, receiving a spectacular welcome from Etihad employees and key stakeholders who gathered to celebrate this milestone moment. Employees gathered at the tarmac as the A321LR touched down, many experiencing their first glimpse of the new addition to the fleet that redefines single-aisle travel.

A Celebration of Innovation

The welcome event showcased the aircraft's groundbreaking features to employees and stakeholders, including the industry-first narrowbody First Suites with sliding doors and lie-flat beds, alongside the premium Business cabin in a 1-1 herringbone layout. The demonstration highlighted how Etihad is bringing widebody luxury to short and medium routes.

Ground operations teams, cabin crew, and maintenance staff were among the first to explore the aircraft's innovative design, experiencing the spacious cabins, high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, and premium amenities that will soon delight passengers across Etihad's network.

Ready for Service

Following today's celebrations, the A321LR will undergo final preparations before entering commercial service on 1 August 2025. The aircraft will initially operate between Abu Dhabi and Phuket, before expanding to serve destinations including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Copenhagen, Milan, Paris, and Zurich.

The arrival of EY3210 supports Etihad's extraordinary growth momentum, with 27 new routes launched or announced this year. Nine additional A321LR aircraft will arrive throughout 2025, strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global aviation hub and supporting the airline's Journey 2030 vision of carrying 38 million passengers annually.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

