Major increase in capacity strengthens air connectivity between the UAE and China

Total mainland China network grows to 35 weekly flights across six key gateways

Expansion supports trade, tourism and cargo flows across one of the world’s most important economic corridors

Builds on Etihad’s joint venture with China Eastern Airlines, strengthening passenger connectivity between the UAE and China

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has announced a significant expansion of its mainland China network, launching five new routes and adding 28 weekly flights, marking one of the airline’s largest single market increases in recent years.

The expansion will see Etihad operate services from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Shanghai Pudong (PVG), Guangzhou (CAN), Chengdu (TFU), Hangzhou (HGH) and Shenzhen (SZX), bringing its total operation in mainland China to 35 weekly flights across six destinations, including its existing daily service to Beijing Daxing (PKX).

All services will be operated by Etihad’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet, configured with 28 Business and 262 Economy seats, ensuring a consistent widebody product across the expanded China network.

This increase in capacity reflects the growing strategic importance of the UAE–China corridor, strengthening links across trade, tourism and investment, while positioning Abu Dhabi as a key gateway between China and markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America.

The expanded network will significantly enhance the movement of passengers and goods between the two countries, while increasing access to China’s major commercial, industrial and technology centres. It also strengthens cargo connectivity across critical manufacturing and export hubs, supporting global supply chains and high-value trade flows.

All routes will be part of Etihad’s joint venture with China Eastern Airlines, enhancing passenger connectivity between the UAE and China. The joint venture provides coordinated services across key gateways, with China Eastern currently operating routes between Shanghai, Kunming and Xi’an and the UAE.

The expansion is further supported by Etihad’s cargo joint venture with SF Airlines, strengthening air freight connectivity and supporting the movement of goods across key trade corridors between China and global markets.

His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Etihad Airways, said: “The ties between the UAE and China continue to flourish, with today’s announcement reflecting the enduring strength and growing promise of our cooperation. The expanded network, made possible by our long-standing partnership with China Eastern, connects unique tourism destinations with burgeoning trading hubs, delivering shared and lasting economic prosperity and value to our people.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “China is a strategically important market for Etihad and a key pillar of our network growth. This expansion represents a significant increase in capacity and a clear signal of our long-term commitment to the market.

“By adding five new destinations and increasing frequencies, we are strengthening connectivity across one of the world’s most important economic corridors. This will support growing demand for travel and trade, while creating new opportunities for cargo, business and tourism.

“At the same time, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as a key destination and gateway for travel and trade, supporting the emirate’s long-term economic ambitions.”

Each of the five destinations plays a distinct role within China’s economic and cultural landscape, strengthening Etihad’s ability to serve a broad mix of passenger and cargo demand:

Shanghai Pudong (PVG) – global financial centre and a major international cargo hub

– global financial centre and a major international cargo hub Guangzhou (CAN) – a key manufacturing and trade gateway in southern China

– a key manufacturing and trade gateway in southern China Chengdu (TFU) – a fast-growing innovation and technology hub in western China

– a fast-growing innovation and technology hub in western China Hangzhou (HGH) – a leading centre for digital economy and e-commerce

– a leading centre for digital economy and e-commerce Shenzhen (SZX) – a global technology powerhouse and major export market

The announcement marks a significant broadening of Etihad's presence in China, providing customers across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas greater access to China's major commercial and cultural hubs via Abu Dhabi.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +97150 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae