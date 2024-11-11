Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways has enhanced its digital platforms with new features that make travel easier and more personalised for guests. The improvements to etihad.com and the Etihad Airways mobile app introduce new market-specific payment options, expanded self-service capabilities, and enhanced loyalty programme features.

Guests can now pay using local payment methods across key markets including India and Europe, easily modify their bookings through the improved self-service options, and seamlessly redeem Etihad Guest miles for flights and upgrades. The enhanced platforms also offer a more intuitive booking process with features such as calendar-based fare searches and local language options.

In the Indian market specifically, customers benefit from Hindi language support, locally preferred payment options, and an innovative fare calendar that makes finding the best travel deals easier. These market-specific improvements reflect Etihad's commitment to meeting the distinct needs of its global customer base.

Looking ahead, Etihad Airways is focused on further enhancing the customer experience, with upcoming improvements to the check-in process and more accurate, timely travel updates. These changes will make the entire travel journey, from booking to arrival, even more seamless for guests.

Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer at Etihad Airways, said: "Our commitment to digital innovation is unwavering. By consistently refining our digital touchpoints, we've been able to rapidly implement enhancements that directly benefit our customers. This agile approach allows us to stay at the forefront of the competitive airline industry and consistently exceed passenger expectations."

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, added: "The growth in our digital channels has been remarkable, with online direct sales increasing significantly across our key markets. The close collaboration between our Commercial and Digital Technology teams has enabled us to rapidly deliver solutions that our customers want. These enhancements are driving higher customer engagement and growing ancillary revenue through a more personalised booking experience."

Behind these customer-facing improvements, Etihad has strengthened its digital infrastructure with enhanced tools and streamlined processes, enabling the airline to deploy approximately four releases per week, with 160 completed year to date across web and mobile channels. This technical capability allows Etihad to continuously introduce new features and quickly respond to customer feedback.

For more information about Etihad Airways and to experience the enhanced digital platforms, please visit etihad.com or download the Etihad Airways app.