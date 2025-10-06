Etihad has now launched nine new routes in 2025, with 21 additional routes announced to launch as part of the airline’s global expansion plans.

New destinations are both operated by Etihad’s brand new A321LR aircraft.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, celebrated the launch of two new routes into Southeast Asia, bringing the airline’s global network to 83 destinations. On 2 October, the airline operated its first-ever flight to Medan in Sumatra, Indonesia, followed by the launch of flights to Phnom Penh, the capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia, on 3 October. These new routes strengthen the airline’s commitment to enhancing global connectivity and enriching cultural exchange and economic connections between Southeast Asia and markets across the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

“We’re proud to expand our network in Southeast Asia, inviting more guests across the region to explore our home with a convenient and direct route to Abu Dhabi, creating new connections for commerce and tourism between Abu Dhabi and the region. We’re also pleased to encourage and inspire travel to these two new culturally rich and diverse places, both Sumatra and Phnom Penh are extraordinary destinations with both natural and man-made wonders to offer and explore,” said, Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways.

Discover North Sumatra: Etihad’s New Gem in Indonesia

Etihad’s inaugural flight to Medan unlocks a gateway to one of Southeast Asia’s best-kept secrets and one of Indonesia’s most captivating yet lesser-known regions. Sumatra is home to lush rainforests, ancient cultures, and spectacular natural landmarks such as Lake Toba, the world’s largest volcanic lake and a UNESCO Global Geopark.

Travellers can explore the region’s distinctive Batak culture, wander through misty highlands, or encounter critically endangered orangutans in their natural habitat. Medan itself offers a rich urban tapestry of colonial architecture, stunning temples, and vibrant markets filled with traditional Sumatran cuisine.

Beyond tourism, Medan is a thriving economic hub, making the new route a valuable conduit for business and trade between Indonesia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Phnom Penh: Etihad Spreads its Wings in Cambodia

Celebrating Etihad’s entry into Cambodia, the airline has introduced four weekly flights that link the Kingdom with Abu Dhabi’s global network, increasing to six flights per week from 01 November 2025. Phnom Penh welcomes visitors with its vibrant riverside promenade, bustling markets, and dynamic dining scene. The city serves as a gateway to Cambodia’s cultural treasures, including the temples of Angkor Wat, while its emerging arts scene and renowned cuisine reflect the country’s creative spirit.

Both new routes are operated by Etihad’s brand-new Airbus A321LR, bringing Etihad's signature premium cabins and extraordinary hospitality to the route. The A321LR features a three-cabin configuration, including Etihad's first-ever narrowbody First Suites: private, enclosed spaces with sliding doors, fully-flat beds, and bespoke design touches normally reserved for long-haul widebody operations. Guests are able to book Etihad’s enhanced First Deluxe service which offers a personal Concierge, Etihad Global Chauffeur, Meet and Assist and more exclusive benefits for First passengers.

Etihad is expanding its footprint across Southeast Asia with the addition of Sumatra (Medan) and Phnom Penh to its rapidly growing global network. The airline will soon launch flights to Krabi, Hanoi, Chiang Mai and Hong Kong, further strengthening its foothold in Asia. Etihad continues to grow at a phenomenal rate, launching 30 new routes across four continents, including the recent announcements of Damascus, Palma de Mallorca and Zanzibar which will launch next summer.

Both Sumatra and Phnom Penh are eligible destinations in the airline’s Extraordinary Challenge which dares Etihad Guest members to be the first to visit five, ten and 15 of the airline’s new destinations to win up to five million Etihad Guest Miles. The challenge will run until 25 May 2026 and is open to both new and existing Etihad Guest members, offering everyone a chance to win. Members can register at etihad.com/extraordinary to enter, track their progress and be eligible to win. Members are encouraged to use the hashtag #EYextraordinarymiles when sharing their journey to the finish line on social media channels. Terms and conditions apply.

Flight Schedules

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY480 Abu Dhabi 20:45 Medan 06:45 +1 Tue, Thu, Sat A321LR EY481 Medan 08:55 Abu Dhabi 12:50 Wed, Fri, Sun A321LR EY434 Abu Dhabi 21:10 Phnom Penh 07:20 +1 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun A321LR EY435 Phnom Penh 08:40 Abu Dhabi 13:00 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat A321LR

