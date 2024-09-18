Partnership celebration includes community event and pre-match activities

Abu Dhabi, UAE/Girona, Spain – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, kicked off its sponsorship with Girona FC on the weekend with a series of engaging activities, culminating in the club's match against FC Barcelona. The events marked the beginning of this exciting collaboration and further showcased Etihad's growing commitment to the Spanish market. Etihad is set to enhance its services to Spain by Summer 2025, increasing flights to Barcelona and Madrid to 14 per week, offering convenient double daily options, while Malaga's seasonal summer service will expand to five flights per week.

The festivities began on Saturday, with Girona residents and visitors gathering in the city center for a special event. Etihad cabin crew were on hand to meet and greet fans, while Sisa, Girona FC's beloved mascot, posed for photos with excited supporters of all ages. This community event brought the spirit of the partnership to life, allowing locals and tourists alike to be part of the celebration.

The partnership celebration continued on Sunday at Estadi Montilivi, where an enthusiastic atmosphere filled the stadium for Girona FC's match against FC Barcelona. Prior to kick-off, Etihad Airways made its presence felt with cabin crew taking to the field for a special pre-match appearance. Their engagement with fans added a unique touch to the day's festivities, blending the worlds of aviation and football.

Akhil Anumolu, SVP eCommerce, Digital, Marketing, & Loyalty at Etihad Airways, said: "Our partnership with Girona FC, coupled with our increased flight frequencies to Spain, underscores Etihad's strong commitment to the Spanish market. We share values of ambition, dedication and excellence with Girona FC, making this collaboration a natural fit. Together, we look forward to creating exceptional experiences for fans and travellers alike and to foster stronger ties between the UAE and Spain, facilitating tourism, business, and cultural exchange.”

