The new Etihad service is operated using Etihad’s state of the art A350, the latest onboard product with private Business Suites featuring sliding doors

Unlocks seamless access for Southern U.S. travellers to discover Abu Dhabi’s unique blend of culture, innovation, and world-class leisure experiences

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has touched down in Atlanta for the first time, expanding its U.S. footprint and connecting the cultural and commercial heart of the U.S. Southeast with Abu Dhabi and beyond. The launch marks another milestone in Etihad’s North American expansion.

Etihad’s first flight from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport touched down on 2 July, making Atlanta the fifth U.S. gateway in Etihad’s global network, joining New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Boston.

Guests travelling from Abu Dhabi benefit from the convenience of the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility at Zayed International Airport – the only one of its kind in the region. This allows passengers to clear U.S. immigration and customs before departure, arriving in the United States as domestic travellers and saving valuable time on arrival.

The newly launched route meets the growing appetite for travel between the UAE and the US, catering to business travellers, vacationers, and those visiting friends and family.

It also makes it easier for guests from across the southeastern U.S. to visit Abu Dhabi and experience a city where modernity meets rich heritage, offering a vibrant mix of culture, adventure, relaxation and stunning beaches.

The new service is operated using Etihad’s next-generation Airbus A350-1000, a fuel-efficient, environmentally advanced aircraft offering a quieter ride, and the airline’s latest onboard product on key long-haul routes.

The Atlanta route launched with four flights per week, but record-high load factors and remarkable early bookings have prompted Etihad to fast-track expansion, with daily flights set to commence from November 2025. Demand from both leisure and corporate segments has exceeded expectations, firmly validating Atlanta’s position as a key market for Etihad.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “Atlanta is a dynamic city with deep cultural, economic and aviation significance. This new service enhances access to the southeastern United States while offering seamless connections across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Asia.

“With U.S. Preclearance at Zayed International Airport, guests can enjoy the convenience of arriving in Atlanta as domestic travellers. We’re delighted to bring our award-winning experience to guests travelling to and from Atlanta.

“It also means we’re excited to welcome even more guests to our amazing home in Abu Dhabi. U.S. travellers are already curious about what the city has to offer: from beautiful beaches and fantastic theme parks to world-class cultural experiences and mouthwatering cuisine. The response to this route has been phenomenal – the strength of early bookings has been so impressive that we’ve already announced daily flights starting later this year. It’s a clear sign that travellers are eager to discover everything Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

The elevated Business Class is home to 44 Business Suites, each with a sliding door providing each guest with enhanced privacy within their suite. In addition to the direct aisle access, every Business Class seat is designed for maximum comfort and converts into a fully flat bed of 79 inches in length, with ample storage for convenience. Noise-cancelling headphones and an 18.5-inch TV screen provide a cinematic experience to enjoy Etihad’s extensive inflight entertainment offering. The Business seats also feature a built-in wireless charging dock and Bluetooth headphone pairing.

The A350 is also home to 327 Economy Smart Seats with an innovative recline, 13-inch touch screen with Bluetooth headset pairing. All guests can also take advantage of complimentary Chat packages on Wi-Fi or opt for full surfing throughout the flight.

Atlanta flight schedule -- all times local

Flight No, Departure airport Arrival airport Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Aicraft type EY13 Abu Dhabi AUH Atlanta ATL 09:20 16:20 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday. Daily from Nov A350-1000 EY14 Atlanta ATL Abu Dhabi AUH 22:00 19:30+1 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday. Daily from Nov A350-1000

