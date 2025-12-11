Etihad announced as Presenting Partner for Sotheby’s Icons: Back to Madison two-part exhibition, showcasing a once-in-a-lifetime collection in Abu Dhabi and New York

Nearly $2 billion worth of masterpieces will be on display from private collections and public institutions

Looking forward, the two brands will collaborate to bring Sotheby’s luxury masterpieces to the sky

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airline, and Sotheby’s, the global destination for art and luxury announce a strategic partnership which will see Etihad become the Presenting Partner for Sotheby’s once-in-a-lifetime two-part exhibition, Icons: Back to Madison. The exhibition brings together some of the most iconic works ever sold under Sotheby’s banner, offering a rare opportunity to experience masterpieces spanning multiple centuries and collecting categories.

Following its successful debut in Abu Dhabi during the inaugural Collectors’ Week, Icons will open in New York, just one month after Sotheby’s inaugurated its new worldwide headquarters at the historic Breuer building on Madison Avenue.

To launch the partnership, Etihad served as the Presenting Partner for Icons first exhibition in Abu Dhabi from 2-6 December at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. The exhibition will continue to New York, opening to the public at Sotheby’s new global headquarters at the Breuer Building, 945 Madison Avenue, on 13 December and remaining on view until 21 December.

Icons comprises more than 25 works across Abu Dhabi and New York, with an estimated value approaching $2 billion, offering a once-in-a-generation opportunity to see these masterpieces together.

Courtney Kremers, Sotheby’s Vice Chairman, Senior Specialist Post-War and Contemporary Art, said: “Icons is more than an exhibition—it’s a celebration of Sotheby’s legacy and a return to our roots on Madison Avenue, a historic center of art, culture, and collecting. By bringing together some of the most extraordinary objects ever sold under our banner worldwide, we are reflecting on decades of expertise and the works that have captured the spirit and zeitgeist of their time, while offering the public a rare opportunity to experience the masterpieces that have helped define collecting on a global scale.”

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “As Presenting Partner, we’re proud to bring this extraordinary collection of masterpieces together for the world to enjoy in both our home, Abu Dhabi, as well as in New York. This exhibition is yet another proof-point of Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a leading cultural destination.

“Our collaboration with Sotheby’s reflects our shared commitment to delivering remarkable experiences that connect cultures and inspire discovery. As a luxury airline committed to impeccable service and comfort, it is our privilege to carry the collection onwards to New York. In the future, we will build on this initial collaboration to bring Sotheby’s collections to new heights.”

The exhibition includes such masterpieces as Andy Warhol’s Shot Orange Marilyn (1964), notably marked by a bullet hole from an unapproved piece of performance art at the Factory, sold for $17.3 million at Sotheby’s in 1998, made possible by Kenneth C. Griffin. Banksy’s Girl Without Balloon, which famously self-shredded during its 2018 Sotheby’s auction, thanks to a hidden mechanism in its frame, leaving the canvas half-destroyed and instantly transforming it into a live performance, will also headline the exhibition.

Jane Birkin’s original Hermès Birkin prototype bag, which sold earlier this year at Sotheby’s Paris for a record-shattering $10 million, along with ancient pieces such as Mesopotamian sculptures estimated to be 5000 years old, will also be on display. Learn more about the full exhibition here.

Etihad is a specialist in the transportation of precious and luxury goods across its global network; and the Icons Collection is being exclusively carried by Etihad Cargo's FlyCulture specialised service.

From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies twice daily to New York’s JFK International Airport, with the benefit of Abu Dhabi’s United States Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility at Zayed International Airport – the only one of its kind in the region. This allows guests to clear U.S. immigration and customs before departure, arriving in the United States as domestic travellers and saving valuable time on arrival.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Sotheby’s

Established in 1744, Sotheby’s promotes access and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions, private sales and retail. Our deep expertise across 70 selling categories is supported by a leading technology platform and a global network of specialists spanning 40 countries. Selling categories include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate through RM Sotheby’s and Concierge. Sotheby’s Financial Services is a leading art lender and provides capital solutions for collectors around the world, having originated more than $12 billion in loans since its inception. Sotheby’s new global headquarters is now open at the iconic Breuer building at 945 Madison Avenue in New York City.