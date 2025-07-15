Partnership enhances connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Greece's most sought-after destinations

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with Greek regional carrier SKY express, opening access to 24 Greek island destinations and three additional Eastern Mediterranean

cities for customers travelling via Athens.

The partnership, effective 14 July 2025, builds on the strong performance of the existing interline cooperation between the two airlines and significantly expands Etihad's reach across the Greek islands and broader Eastern Mediterranean region.

Under the codeshare agreement, Etihad will place its code on SKY express-operated flights beyond Athens, providing seamless access to Greece's most popular island destinations including Crete, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini, and Kos, alongside sought-after destinations such as Corfu, Paros, and Thessaloniki.

The partnership complements Etihad's daily service to Athens by expanding connectivity exclusively via Athens as the gateway, positioning the Greek capital as a strategic hub for onward island travel.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: "This partnership with SKY express opens exciting new possibilities for our customers to discover Greece beyond Athens. SKY express’s comprehensive island network perfectly complements our Athens service, giving travellers seamless access to some of the Mediterranean's most beautiful destinations through a single booking."

Gerasimos Skaltsas, Chief Commercial Officer at SKY express, said: “The collaboration with Etihad is a strong vote of confidence in SKY express, reinforcing our position as a reliable partner and significantly enhancing our connectivity. Passengers can now enjoy seamless access to the largest network of Greek destinations, served by the youngest fleet in Greece. Together, we are dedicated to making Greece a sought-after, year-round destination for visitors from around the world.”

The codeshare arrangement allows customers to book connecting flights with streamlined check-in processes and automatic baggage transfers to their final destination. Customers can book the enhanced Greek network through etihad.com, the Etihad app, or travel agencies.

The partnership reinforces Athens' role as a key gateway in Etihad's European network whilst offering customers unparalleled access to Greece's stunning islands and cultural treasures.

For more information, please visit www.etihad.com.

About Sky Express

SKY express, a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), holds a leading position in domestic air travel, consistently serving the largest network of 33 Greek destinations. The company also operates an ever-expanding international network of 26 destinations. It has established strategic partnerships with top international airlines, offering passengers from around the world the opportunity to fly to Athens and continue their journey to domestic destinations. It operates the youngest fleet in Greece, consisting of 29 aircraft. Awarded for the second consecutive year with the Innovation Airline Award 2024 by the European Regions Airline Association (ERA), SKY express stands out for its commitment to innovation and the adoption of advanced technologies.

For more information, you can visit:

W: www.skyexpress.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/SKYexpressAirlinesGreece

IG: https://www.instagram.com/skyexpressgreece/

LI: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sky-express-airlines/

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae