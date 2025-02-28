Move will open the door to give Air Europa an enhanced footprint in the Middle East and Asia

Creates new opportunities for growth and connectivity, setting the stage for Etihad’s journey into key Latin American markets

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and leading Spanish-based carrier Air Europa are set to work towards a strategic partnership, enhancing commercial and operational ties to provide travellers with wider choices, higher quality services, and increased value.

Etihad is increasing its flights to twice daily to Air Europa’s hub in Madrid from summer 2025, providing seamless access between Abu Dhabi and Spain. The partnership would further strengthen connectivity between Europe and Latin America, and the Middle East and Asia, creating seamless travel options across these key regions.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said: " We are in discussions to establish a strategic partnership covering a range of activities, including deepening our codeshare and frequent flyer programme, enabling both airlines to expand into new frontiers, and a potential wet lease operation with an Air Europa aircraft between Madrid and Abu Dhabi.

“Any partnership will work towards benefiting customers of both airlines, underscoring our commitment to providing our valued customers with a seamless travel experience and access to a wider network, including Air Europa’s leading Latin America Network.”

‘We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Etihad Airways into a scenario that will be even more rewarding for our customers. By initiating our operations between Madrid-Barajas and Abu Dhabi, it will further extend our reach to the Middle East and Asia, opening up more possibilities to connect both regions to the Americas via Europe, while offering the highest standards of quality,' said Richard Clark, Air Europa's General Manager.

Etihad and Air Europa already have a partnership that includes bilateral codesharing and allows members of their frequent flyer programmes to earn and redeem miles on each other's flights. The enhanced collaboration would further solidify Air Europa’s footprint in the Middle East and Asia, leveraging Etihad’s Abu Dhabi hub to unlock greater connectivity for its customers.

About Air Europa



Flying since 1986, Air Europa is a Spanish airline and a member of the SkyTeam alliance. The company's fleet of 52 aircraft is one of the most modern and sustainable in the industry, consisting of Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 aircraft that guarantee maximum efficiency and comfort for its passengers. Air Europa flies to more than 55 destinations globally and has a strategic position in the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport hub, connecting Europe and America. The company stands out for its firm commitment to sustainability and decarbonization, as well as for its commitment to innovation through implementing the most advanced technologies for the digitalization and optimization of its processes. In addition, Air Europa offers a high level of excellence and is regularly ranked among the most punctual airlines in Europe.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +97150 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae