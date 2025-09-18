Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways continues expanding its global network with the announcement of a key new destination in the Middle East, Damascus, Syria from June 2026.

The new route reflects growing demand from travellers in the UAE and GCC to connect directly to Damascus. Etihad’s new airbridge with Damascus also provides travellers from Syria with direct access to the beautiful emirate of Abu Dhabi. Travellers benefit from access to Etihad’s expansive global network, with seamless connections through Zayed International Airport.

Service to Damascus will commence in June 2026 with four weekly flights, operated by Etihad’s Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring eight Business seats and 150 Economy seats, combining comfort, convenience, and the airline’s renowned hospitality. The new route enhances connectivity, reunites communities, and provides greater access to this culturally significant destination.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said: "This new route reflects our commitment to connecting people to the places that matter most to them. We are proud to expand our network into Damascus – one of the world’s most historic and culturally important cities – and to support the Syrian population with direct links to and from Abu Dhabi, as well as convenient onward connections across our global network. With trade between the UAE and Syria continuing to grow strongly, and with a vibrant Syrian community contributing to the prosperity of the UAE, these new flights will further strengthen our social, cultural, and economic ties.”

In 2024, trade between the UAE and Syria grew 23% year-on-year to AED 2.5 billion (US $680 million). The UAE is also home to more than 350,000 Syrians, whose contributions across business, culture, and society have played a significant role in the nation’s development. The new flights will further strengthen these economic links and deepen the bonds between the two countries.

The announcement continues Etihad's rapid expansion, with Damascus becoming the 28th new destination announced within the last year.

The airline has grown passenger numbers by more than 80% compared to 2022 levels and is on track to reach 38 million passengers annually by 2030. The new services form part of Etihad's broader strategy to serve destinations where customers want to travel whilst supporting the economic and cultural connections between Abu Dhabi and the wider region.

Visit etihad.com for more information.

Damascus Flight schedule from 12 June 2026

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY561 Abu Dhabi 9:15 Damascus 11:30 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat A320 EY562 Damascus 15:00 Abu Dhabi 19:00 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat A320

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae