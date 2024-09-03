Australia; Dubai, UAE: Education Training & Employment Australia (ETEA), a leading vocational and educational Institute in Australia, recently hosted its final graduation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of more than 1000 graduates across its Nationally Accredited Certificate and Diploma level programs.

The event highlighted ETEA’s commitment to up-skilling individuals to meet global standards. With the diversity of its educational offerings, and well connected industry partners, over 95% of the graduates had either gained or maintained their employment - equating to 1250 jobs for graduates in critical areas as a direct benefit of their having gained a Nationally Accredited Qualification through ETEA.

The ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including The Hon Nat Cook, MP Minister for Human Services; The Hon John Gardner, MP Shadow Minister for Education, Training and Skills and The Hon David Pisoni, MP representing the Leader of the opposition, The Hon David Spiers MP; and Sarah Andres MP representing the Minister for Health and Well-being, the Hon Minister Picton.

Also attending the ceremony, were key industry representatives and employers representing a diverse range of community service and therapeutic professions – namely, Mental Health services, Child, Youth and Family Support and services Disability (People with Determination) Supports and services. Present also was a good representation from other businesses and health care sectors with whom ETEA has collaborated to support employees to up-skill. It is worth mentioning that the vocational learning sector is heavily connected to industry.

The graduation demonstrated ETEA’s dedication to providing high-quality vocational training which prepares students for success in a competitive job market. The diverse group of graduates reflects ETEA’s inclusive approach, attracting students from various backgrounds and regions. This aligns with ETEA’s commitment to community services and mental health programs, which emphasise holistic student development.

In his address, The Hon John Gardner said, "You make our state safer, better, and more cohesive. The clients who you work directly with – you will be the person that enables them to have a good day or not, have a good life or not. The interactions you have are so powerful. The capacity to leave somebody having a better day because of your work, well, that is a gift you've given them, you've given our community and for that, I'm sure everyone in this room and in our state is eternally grateful, so thank you for that."

He further congratulated the graduates, stating: "Congratulations to all the graduates, with whom I am privileged to speak at this, your graduation. This cohort is already making a big impact in our community sector, helping vulnerable Australians live their best lives."

He added, "ETEA plays such an important role in our training sector – giving students flexible, quality pathways into new or improved careers, and helping our businesses and employers meet their skills needs."

In her address expressing her heartfelt congratulations to the graduates on behalf of the ETEA institute, Ms Rebecca O’Sullivan, the National Manager said “the ultimate beneficiaries of our collective work in the social and community services sector are the clients we go on to support – and given the complexity of our clients – the industry demands qualified and competent individuals to meet the challenging nature of the work – the true value of education lies not just in any singular qualification, but in a commitment to life long learning and the person we become along the way”

In closing, Ms O’Sullivan, on behalf of ETEA encouraged the graduates to carry with them and remember not just the lessons they had have learned – “but to let us be compassionate, empathetic and inclusive in our interactions with others. Let us use our knowledge, skills and influence to uplift those around us and to contribute positively to our communities at large”.

ETEA’s programs attract a wide range of students, including international trainees and local professionals seeking to enhance their qualifications. ETEA’s vocational training equips students with practical skills which then directly enhance their employability and job satisfaction across industries such as healthcare, business, leadership, and community services.

The institute’s programs, accredited by the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA), ensure that graduates receive globally recognised qualifications that prepare them for successful careers.

ETEA with its commitment to diversity and excellence, continues to focus on practical, industry-relevant education, supporting students to achieve their career goals and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

For more information on ETEA, visit us at our website: www.etea.edu.au .