Manama – Esterad Bank today announced its recent participation in the Middle East Investor Summit, which was held in Abu Dhabi on May 27-28, 2024 bringing together leading institutional investors and family offices from across the Middle East to share experiences and insights on critical issues shaping the regional and global investment landscape.

Representing Esterad Bank at the Summit was Asad Aftab, Director of Investments, who spoke on an engaging panel titled "Global Real Estate Investments - The Future of Global Real Estate: Market Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities." The panel focused on discussing the latest market developments, the evolution of the global real estate sector, and the emerging opportunities for investors. Key topics included the impact of economic shifts on real estate values, innovative investment strategies, and the role of technology in transforming the real estate landscape.

Commenting on the subject, Mr. Aftab said, "With rising interest rates across the world since 2022, real estate asset value has declined quite significantly and some of the assets can now be acquired below the replacement cost. This gives rise to an exciting opportunity for the investors including family offices and institutional investors to participate in the acquisition of undervalued assets particularly in the US and UK. Esterad Bank focuses on such a niche by identifying opportunities that provide above-average market returns and diversification for regional investors who are mostly vested in regional private equity. In addition to this, there are large numbers of refinancings equivalent to USD10 billion coming due for investors who acquired assets in 2018 and 2019, whereby these assets especially in multifamily can be acquired at a large discount."

Esterad Bank is a leading regional and global real estate investor and its involvement in the Middle East Investor Summit underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of industry developments. By participating in such high-caliber events, Esterad Bank aims to enhance its investment portfolio and deliver superior value to its shareholders and investors.

-Ends-

About Esterad Bank

Esterad Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Esterad Investment Company, is a provider and manager of alternative investment products, serving high-net-worth private clients and institutional investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries from its headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Bank, which has pioneered Sharia compliant venture capital since 2005, manages a diverse and growing portfolio with a global investment footprint spanning the MENA region, United States, and Europe. The Bank operates under an Islamic wholesale banking license from the Central Bank of Bahrain and is strengthened by a solid shareholder base, expertise of a world-class team, and an international network of trusted investment partners.

About Esterad Investment Company

Esterad Investment Co. B.S.C. (“Esterad”) is a leading investment firm and one of the oldest to be established in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Founded in 1973 and listed on the Bahrain Bourse, Esterad has pioneered investments into key national projects and industries and has a long and proven track record of making secure investments in a variety of assets, regionally and internationally. Esterad’s investment divisions include Real Estate, Private Equity, and Public Market investments. The Company invests proprietary capital across a broad spectrum of real estate assets in lucrative locations and sought-after destinations. It also leverages its extensive experience and expertise in multi-sector private equity, investing in diversified industries including Infrastructure, Technology, F&B, Services, and Real Estate across the GCC. Esterad’s Public Instruments division invests capital in both equities and fixed income securities in Bahrain as well as in regional and global markets. With an ambition rooted in transformative investments in Bahrain and beyond, Esterad’s world class management team selects investments based on stringent risk parameters and the value they can add for shareholders and the economies and societies in which it operates and serves.

Media Contact

FinMark Communications

Zahraa Taher

Email: ztaher@finmarkcoms.com