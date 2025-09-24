Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A new chapter in the UAE’s luxury landscape begins today with the launch of Esqyre, the region’s first tech-enabled lifestyle platform offering seamless access to a curated world of premium services, from supercar rentals to private jets, boutique villas, and more. Designed for both individual users and corporate entities, Esqyre is reimagining how refined experiences are accessed, managed, and trusted in the digital age.

With just a few taps, users can now book self-drive luxury cars and chauffeur-driven transfers, with upcoming services including yacht charters, private jets, helicopter bookings, and exclusive stays at boutique villas and 5-star hotels. At the core of the platform is a commitment to curation, verification, and complete ease, all delivered through a refined, UAE-born interface.

Esqyre stands apart from traditional concierge apps or booking platforms by delivering a lifestyle that is curated, intelligent, and effortlessly accessible. Each vendor is handpicked, every service is vetted, and every booking is backed by a commitment to privacy, trust, and quality. Sign-up is instant via UAE Pass, making Esqyre one of the first in its category to integrate the national digital ID system, and all listings are filtered to reflect only the most trusted providers.

"At Esqyre, we’re not just offering access to luxury, we’re elevating how it’s experienced," said Mahmoud Abusway, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Esqyre. "The UAE is one of the most sophisticated lifestyle markets in the world, yet until now, there hasn’t been a platform that truly understands what refined living looks like in a digital-first world. We built Esqyre to change that. From the moment you sign up, every element is designed to give you confidence, control and curated access to the extraordinary, without the noise, friction, or uncertainty that often comes with high-end bookings. This is luxury, made intelligent. And for us, this is just the beginning."

Tailored for the UAE’s most discerning residents and travellers, Esqyre is designed with the modern lifestyle in mind. Whether planning a weekend drive in a Rolls-Royce, booking an airport transfer in a Maybach, or arranging a last-minute escape aboard a private yacht, the platform brings together the region’s most coveted experiences into one trusted destination.

The concept was born in response to a growing demand in the UAE for on-demand access to premium services that match the pace and expectations of today’s affluent lifestyle. As Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to attract global talent and high-net-worth individuals, Esqyre offers a frictionless way to access the services they need, without compromising on quality or trust.

With the rise of curated living and elevated expectations around digital convenience, Esqyre arrives at a time when the UAE market is actively seeking smarter, more reliable ways to engage with luxury. The platform’s expansion in July and August will further transform the landscape, unlocking access to private jets, helicopter charters, yacht rentals, boutique stays, and handpicked hospitality partners, all underpinned by the same principles of curation, verification, and ease.

Esqyre is not a travel app. It’s a new gateway to premium living, designed in the UAE, for the UAE. With an elegant user interface, and a focus on quality over quantity, the platform signals a shift in how luxury is delivered and defined in the digital age.

About Esqyre

Founded in the UAE, Esqyre is the region’s first tech-driven lifestyle aggregator offering seamless, curated access to luxury experiences, from self-drive cars and chauffeur bookings to private jets, yachts, and villa stays. Built for modern luxury seekers, the platform combines digital ease with elite curation, delivering trusted, verified services through an elegant, user-friendly interface. Esqyre is redefining what it means to live, and move, well in the UAE.

For more information visit https://esqyre.com/

The Esqyre app is available for download on iOS or Android

Media Contact

Anisha Sharma

Empyre Communications

anisha@empyrecommunications.com