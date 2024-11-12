Muscat – The Environment Society of Oman (ESO) and Bank Nizwa are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the recently launched ‘Wa’ai Competition.’ This online environmental competition, aimed at young adults in Oman aged 18-25, sought to promote awareness and sustainable living practices by addressing challenges impacting the nation’s natural environment. Participants were encouraged to create visually compelling and engaging awareness materials, with awards given to projects showcasing the most creative content and highest potential for meaningful impact.

“We are thrilled that Bank Nizwa has supported this initiative,” said Honourable Dr. Amor Al Matani, President of the Environment Society of Oman. “We continuously encourage youth to utilize their design and digital communication skills to raise environmental awareness. The Wa’ai Competition inspired participants to make a real difference with innovative ideas that will encourage others to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives, benefiting us all.”

Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer at Bank Nizwa, remarked, “Both Environment Society Oman and Bank Nizwa share the belief that Omani youth play a crucial role in environmental protection and education. This initiative aligns with Bank Nizwa's commitment to environmental stewardship as a key pillar of our sustainability roadmap. We appreciate all participants and congratulate the winners for their outstanding creative contributions to this important cause.”

The competition addressed critical themes such as Climate Change and Plastic Pollution. Over the course of two months, participants submitted creative content in three main categories: video or animation, reusable merchandise designs, and infographics. Entries were shortlisted by a panel of judges, with final winners determined by public vote through ESO’s Instagram account. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three projects in each category, and the winners were celebrated at an awards event where they showcased their projects.

For more information about the competition, winners, and submission criteria, please visit the Environment Society of Oman on social media.

Winners of the Infographic Category:

Alameen bin Mamoon bin Salem Al Amiri

Rahat Shakeel

Suha bint Mansoor bin Saif Al Harrasi

Winners of the Short-Film Category:

Nasser bin Hamed bin Nasser Al Amri

We Deserve To Live

Filter Zulal

About Environment Society of Oman (ESO):

The Environment Society of Oman was founded in March 2004 by Omanis representing different regions and many different professional backgrounds. The Society is the first of its kind in Oman and works by promoting conservation and environmental awareness in all sectors of society. In February 2009 ESO was accepted as a member of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and was chosen to represent environmental organizations from West Asia at UNEP. In June 2012, ESO attended the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (called the Rio+20) in Rio de Janeiro as an officially accredited NGO as per the UN General Assembly's decision (A/66/L/44).