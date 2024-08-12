Dubai, UAE: ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces its recognition as a Leader in an impressive 27 categories in G2’s Summer 2024 Reports. Only fewer than 4% of all products on G2 earned a coveted “Leader” badge, which places ESET PROTECT among the elite group. Additionally, ESET´s Leader position in the Small-Business Grid for Endpoint Protection Suites secures the company a place among the top three vendors.

“This distinction highlights the overwhelming trust and satisfaction expressed by our users, and reinforces our commitment to delivering superior business value through our security solutions,” said Mária Trnková, Chief Marketing Officer at ESET. “We are grateful to our customers for their positive reviews and ongoing support, which drive us to continue innovating and improving our offerings.”

The ESET PROTECT Platform combines effective breach prevention, detection, and response capabilities, enhanced by ESET’s managed and professional services, along with threat intelligence. It is designed to be simple, modular, adaptable, and is continuously updated to prioritize the needs of the customers. Organizations of all sizes have expressed their confidence in ESET PROTECT, as evidenced by the consistently positive reviews on the G2 platform. ESET’s solutions continue to earn high praise, with 98% of users awarding the cybersecurity company a 4 or 5-star rating and 94% of users stating they would recommend ESET PROTECT to their peers.

ESET PROTECT is celebrated on the G2 platform for its comprehensive security ecosystem and multilayered technology, providing unparalleled protection across a wide range of categories including Endpoint Protection Platforms, Malware Analysis Tools, Network Sandboxing, Endpoint Management, Antivirus, Encryption, Mobile Data Security, and more. ESET’s recent business offering updates have been well-received by both analysts and customers, solidifying its market presence and leadership position.

G2, a leading peer-review platform for business solutions, empowers organizations to make informed decisions based on authentic customer feedback. Here is what they are saying about ESET PROTECT, adding a stamp of trust to ESET and proving that ESET solutions bring real value:

"ESET PROTECT is one of the best security solutions for your business."

“Our protection is way better now, thanks to the thing that sets ESET apart: their multilayered technology.”

"One of the Best Endpoint Security Products. It gives us peace of mind that the endpoint security from ESET is simple to use and user friendly.”

"Costs have gone down and protection is at a high level."

“Seems to catch any issue and resolve it before it becomes a larger problem. Has not failed us yet. Very easy to deploy. Good customer support whenever we have needed it.”

Read all current reviews about ESET PROTECT here. Find more information about ESET and its range of security solutions here.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

