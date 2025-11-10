Dubai, UAE: ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Consumer Digital Life Protection 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52976725, October 2025). We believe that powerful yet lightweight technologies, paired with a comprehensive AI strategy, are among ESET´s greatest strengths.

According to the report,1 “ESET is a suitable choice for individuals, families, and SOHO users seeking reliable and lightweight digital life protection. Its prevention-first approach is ideal for those who value proactive security measures that do not compromise device performance.”

ESET was recognized for the following strengths: “ESET's focus on prevention allows it to proactively address threats through advanced technologies and real-time cloud protection. Its lightweight solutions are designed to maintain device performance while delivering effective security, which is particularly appealing to SOHO users who often rely on resource-constrained systems. The integration of artificial intelligence and human expertise enables ESET to adapt to evolving threats, ensuring its solutions remain relevant in a dynamic cybersecurity landscape.

The ESET HOME platform simplifies the management of security settings and devices. This centralized control is especially beneficial for SOHO users managing multiple devices, as it reduces complexity and enhances efficiency. ESET's compatibility with multiple platforms ensures that users can protect a diverse range of devices, from smartphones to computers, making it a versatile option for both personal and professional use.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScapevendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness oftechnology and servicesuppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of eachsupplier’sposition within a given market. IDC MarketScapeprovides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors oftechnology supplierscan be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospectivesuppliers.

About ESET

