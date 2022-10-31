Al Ain: The Department of Physical Education at the College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University organized a visit for the 50 Emirates Schools Establishment twelfth grade students who toured the facilities, laboratories and sports halls and attended a detailed presentation about the Department of Physical Education activities, curricula, courses, and job opportunities after graduation.

Dr. Georgios Nassis, Chair of the Department, expressed his happiness to receive the twelfth-grade students to introduce them to the health and physical education, facilities, and laboratories. The students also had the opportunity to meet with the department's students and faculty members. He explained the job opportunities available for graduates and he added that the department is preparing professionals who will provide training programs in schools, police stations, armed forces, and various sports institutions in the community. He also explained that graduates have excellent opportunities to work as school teachers, fitness trainers, or experts in health and physical activity in sports and military clubs.

Mr. Christopher Carter, the Academy of Sports Sciences at the Emirates Schools Establishment, expressed his appreciation to the Department of Physical Education at the College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University for welcoming the students of the Academy of Sports Sciences and for the wonderful opportunity they had to learn about the department’s academic program and sports facilities. He added that this visit was an excellent opportunity to introduce our Emirati high school students to the academic capabilities available in the field of physical education in the country. The students expressed their happiness for the sports facilities and laboratories and the friendly conversations they had with the department students and faculty members.

