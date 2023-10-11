United Arab Emirates: EROS, the Retail arm of Eros Group, in association with Samsung is offering an incredible opportunity for all the cricket fans out there. As the excitement builds for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, starting 4th October 2023 in India, EROS in collaboration with Samsung is all set with their exciting World Cup Campaign that could give cricket fans a chance to win a fully paid trip to witness the cricket match live in India!

This thrilling campaign starts on 26th Sept and ends on 26th Oct. This promotion is open to all residents of the UAE Cricket fans! What are you waiting for? Just follow the below steps and visit EROS Stores, shop online, or visit Samsung Stores (Dubai mall or Deira City Centre – next to Vox cinemas) to buy a brand-new TV and stand a chance to be one of the lucky winners who will experience the ICC World Cup 2023 live in India.

Here's how you can win a fully paid trip to India for Cricket World 2023:

Visit EROS Stores or website – eros.ae, or head to your nearest Samsung Store. (Dubai mall/DCC Mall – next to Vox cinemas)

Choose a Samsung TV with a screen size of 65 inches and above. Each screen size offers you a different number of chances to win: 65 inches: 1 chance 75 inches: 2 chances 85 inches: 3 chances 95 inches: 4 chances

with a screen size of 65 inches and above. Each screen size offers you a different number of chances to win: Enter the Raffle : Customers need to send a picture of their Samsung TV Purchase Bill on 054 3091062 to be able to qualify for the raffle.

: Customers need to send a picture of their Samsung TV Purchase Bill on 054 3091062 to be able to qualify for the raffle. EROS will draw the lucky winners from the participants. Each winner will have the incredible opportunity to witness the ICC World Cup 2023, finals matches held in India.

Mohammad Badri, Managing Director of Eros Group expressed, “Cricket is more than just a game; it's a shared passion that knows no boundaries. As the leading distributor of Samsung in the UAE, we are thrilled to collaborate with Samsung to provide a special opportunity for cricket fans. Our aim is to turn our customers' dreams into reality by offering them a chance to experience the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Through this collaboration, we don't just want to deliver Samsung TV screens but also allow our customers to create unforgettable memories.”

About Eros Group:

EROS Group is a 54-years reputed organization specializing in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, Home Appliance, and convergence products. The Group benefits from its base in the UAE which is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe with a serving ability to over two billion people, through a complex channel mix of Power Retailers, Independent Retailers, Souq Markets, Re-Exporters, System Integrators, Architects, Consultants, and experts.

The Group has evolved from a one-store, one-brand distribution house to build a portfolio of world-class international brands and retail stores including brand boutiques. The Group serves customers in the UAE and select markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. The Organization proudly partners with over fourteen international brands, operates 15 retail stores including 3 Samsung & 3 Huawei experience showrooms across UAE and has three service centers across the UAE. EROS Group continues to operate through a seamless logistical process daily to deliver on its core objective: Customer Delight.

For more information, please visit www.erosgroup.ae or www.eros.ae

Social Media Handles @Erosuae