Ericsson’s Gen-E Graduate Program combines on-the-job training, project-based assignments, and online learning in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and advanced telecommunications, including 5G, AI, and IoT.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) launches its Gen-E Graduate Program in Oman, a strategic initiative to equip young Omani talent with essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the evolving technology landscape. This program supports Oman’s Vision 2040 by enhancing the local workforce's capabilities and promoting employment opportunities for Omani nationals.

The Gen-E Graduate Program offers an extensive learning journey, incorporating on-the-job training, project-based assignments, and online learning in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and advanced telecommunications technologies. Graduates will gain hands-on experience in critical areas, such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT), and will have the chance to work on both local and multi-country projects, enhancing their technical expertise and practical skills within a global organization.

The graduates have the opportunity to work across various roles at Ericsson, gaining experience in a large global organization and contributing to both local and international projects that enhance their technical knowledge and skills.

Abdullah Al Balushi, Country General Manager of Ericsson Oman at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says, “We are committed to developing the next generation of technology leaders in Oman. Through the Gen-E Graduate Program, we aim to empower young Omani talent by providing them with a comprehensive, real-world learning experience that prepares them to contribute effectively to Oman’s digital future. By equipping these graduates with hands-on expertise in advanced technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things, we are helping build a skilled workforce aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040 goals and the demands of a dynamic global market.”

Interested graduates can visit https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/student-young-professionals to know more about future opportunities that Ericsson offers young professionals.

