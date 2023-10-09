Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has launched its Gen-E Graduate Program in the Middle East and Africa region to provide young talents world-class learning and career development opportunities.

The Ericsson Gen-E Graduate Program provides well-structured development alongside world-class Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry experts to promote the potential of youth in the ICT field.

Through experiential and tailored growth plans, the graduates will embark on an early-career journey that includes a series of training sessions, rotations, mentoring as well as gaining skills in areas like Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and other cutting-edge technologies.

Sena Erten, Vice President and Head of People at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Since the onset of the Graduate Programs across Middle East and Africa, we have witnessed hundreds of graduates soar into various roles across different countries, all while making significant strides in their careers. The GEN-E Graduate Program is a comprehensive personal and technical development journey that positions graduates alongside industry experts in contributing to revolutionary technologies that are shaping our tomorrow.”

Interested graduates from countries like Bahrain, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Ivory coast, and Senegal, can register on this link by typing ‘Gen-E’ in the search box and selecting their respective countries of interest.

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com