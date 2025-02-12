This will support Alshaya in diverting over 50 per cent of its waste from landfills to recyclers, enabling sustainable packaging with recycled content and real-time waste tracking to enhance circularity and reduce environmental impact.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and stc Group’s iot squared announce the launch of the Ericsson Connected Recycling platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), with Alshaya Group as the inaugural customer.

iot squared, as the local partner for the Ericsson Connected Recycling platform in KSA, will be responsible for contracting enterprises like Alshaya Group. Through insights gathered from close collaboration with customers in several markets and knowledge partners like Tetra Pak, Ericsson has developed a best-in-class solution for trading and tracing circular material flows, which will enable enterprises to monetize their waste while automating advanced reporting on waste flows and environmental impact.

By leveraging the Ericsson Connected Recycling platform, Alshaya will be able to reduce more than 50 per cent of its waste sent to landfill and will collaborate with partners like Obeikan Paper Industries (OPI) and TetraPak. This initiative promotes diversion of waste and also equips Alshaya to develop new packaging with recycled content, all while tracking waste flows in real-time on the platform, fostering effortless waste monetization, increasing circularity, and minimizing the environmental impact of waste.

Othman Aldahash, Chief Executive Officer of iot squared, says: "As the solution provider of the Ericsson Connected Recycling platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are committed to supporting enterprises like Alshaya Group implement effective waste management solutions. This initiative is a testament to the power of technology in driving sustainability and creating value for businesses."

Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group, says: "Leveraging the Ericsson Connected Recycling, in collaboration with iot squared, supports our commitment to operate responsibly and sustainably. Digital transparency of waste flows helps us understand our full waste footprint, and with the marketplace functionality we can easily repurpose it and direct waste material in circular flows instead of landfills. We are especially pleased to launch the platform in KSA, an important market for our business and one that will see us invest and grow our brands in the Kingdom, especially as we look towards the opening of The Avenues – Riyadh in late 2026, and in Khobar in 2027.”

Marcelo Piva, Sustainability Director-Middle East & Africa, Tetra Pak, says: “We are delighted that Tetra Pak is joining this partnership as the knowledge partner and will support Ericsson and iot squared leverage the industry benchmark established in the Middle East through Tetra Pak’s implementation of the first-of-its- kind recycling line for carton packages in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are quite positive that this partnership will create more opportunities for collaboration amongst technology provides and food and beverage companies, as well as create further drive towards circularity in the region.”

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: "We are glad to launch the Ericsson Connected Recycling platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with iot squared, and in collaboration with Alshaya Group. It showcases how global technology can support transformations in the industry, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the environment and the retail sector in the Kingdom.”

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality.