The global financial market is on track to reach $63.8 trillion in 2033, with algorithmic trading playing an increasingly vital role. As one of the top quantitative trading firms in the MENA region, Eqvilent contributes to this growth.

Dubai, UAE – Eqvilent, a top quantitative trading company in the MENA region, has secured an Investment Firm Licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), marking a major step in its expansion into Europe.

The MiFID II licence grants Eqvilent authorisation to operate across the European Union, offering a broad range of financial instruments, including transferable securities, derivatives, and money market instruments. This milestone demonstrates Eqvilent’s ability to meet the highest European regulatory standards while reinforcing its reputation as a trusted and innovative market participant.

“For Eqvilent, securing the MiFID II licence is more than a regulatory achievement — it is a gateway to Europe,” said Stanislav Semenov, Founder and CEO of Eqvilent. “As the leading HFT company to emerge from the MENA region, we are proud to extend our reach to European markets and bring our expertise, technology, and research-driven approach to one of the world’s most dynamic financial landscapes.”

The MiFID II framework is a cornerstone of the European Union’s financial regulation, aimed at creating a transparent and integrated market while enhancing investor protection. Obtaining this licence requires rigorous compliance, proving a firm’s operational integrity, robust risk management, and strong consumer protection standards.

This achievement highlights Eqvilent’s evolution from its origins in the MENA region to becoming a truly global trading powerhouse, connecting Dubai with Europe’s established markets.

About Eqvilent

Eqvilent is the top quantitative trading company in the MENA region, providing liquidity across dozens of global exchanges. The company specialises in high-frequency trading (HFT), executing over 10 million trades daily.

Founded in Dubai, with offices in London, Lisbon, Malta, and Mumbai, Eqvilent now employs more than 200 professionals worldwide. The firm leverages machine learning and other cutting-edge technologies to stay at the forefront of global algorithmic trading. This unique foundation creates a powerful synergy between groundbreaking research and precision-engineered execution.