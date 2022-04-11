Leading international professional services provider Equiom Group is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Based in Riyadh, the new office opening marks the next step towards the company’s continued expansion and investment in the GCC.

For companies looking to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia, Equiom can guide them through the process, assisting with the most appropriate entry method, as well as offering market intelligence support and advice on the best route to entry. This research is specific to each company and can support businesses on their growth journey in the region.

The opening of Equiom in Saudi Arabia marks the 19th office globally and the fifth in the region since entering the Gulf with the acquisition of Links Group in September 2016. Equiom has since expanded its geographic reach in the Middle East with offices in DIFC, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Now, with our new office in Saudi Arabia, we will be able to support existing businesses and those looking to enter the Saudi market with our business enabling solutions.

Equiom’s office in Riyadh will be headed by Sharif Moussa, General Manager – Saudi Arabia. Sharif commented: “I am thrilled to be a part of this milestone for Equiom and to be given the opportunity to support Equiom’s strategy in the region and I am obviously looking forward to bringing in new business for Equiom in Saudi Arabia. Having a presence here in Riyadh will help us further diversify our portfolio of services to our clients in the Middle East while at the same time utilising Equiom’s international network to attract business from all over the world.”

Equiom Group CEO, Mark Porter added: ”The opening of Equiom in Saudi Arabia is a significant milestone. It allows us to provide our premium corporate services to the growing Middle East market and we are very much looking forward to expanding our already strong presence in the region. Opening this office enables us to play an ever more strategic role alongside our clients and support them with all of their corporate needs in order to achieve their individual business aspirations.”

For more information visit http://www.equiomgroup.com/

Sharif Moussa, General Manager, Equiom in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Equiom is the premium provider of regulated and unregulated company set ups, corporate services and outsourced compliance services in the Middle East, as well as providing sophisticated clients with professional expertise in delivering multi-jurisdictional investment and asset protection solutions.

For over 40 years Equiom has offered fiduciary services to the private wealth sector. This heritage underpins our ethos of responsiveness and excellence in client advisory services, leveraging our global industry, asset class and investment structuring expertise.

Equiom’s Award Successes: We have been consistently recognised as a leader in professional services sector.

To learn more about our awards visit www.equiomgroup.com/the-equiom-way

For information on the regulatory status of our companies, please visit www.equiomgroup.com