New York, New York: Equinox Hotels, a revolutionary leader in high-performance luxury hospitality, is proud to announce plans for the opening of Equinox Resort Treyam, one of Magna's twelve destinations, located on the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba. Magna's destinations, including Treyam, are part of NEOM, the evolving regional development, taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Promising an unrivaled hospitality experience in one of the world's most stunning and undiscovered locations, Equinox Resort Treyam brings Equinox Hotels’ high-performance lifestyle to a majestic destination between the mountains and the sea.

Equinox Hotels CEO, Christopher Norton said “As a region, NEOM embodies the future of luxury hospitality, and Equinox Hotels is thrilled to create an unparalleled resort experience within this visionary destination. Our partnership with NEOM highlights a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and redefining the boundaries of hospitality. Located between THE LINE and the southernmost point of the Gulf of Aqaba, our resort will serve as the model for transformative luxury, activating the entire destination with experiences that only Equinox Hotels can offer.”

Nestled amidst exquisite landscapes and crystal-clear waters, the resort is an architectural marvel, spanning a 450-meter-long bridge-like structure, gracefully floating 40 meters above a serene lagoon.

Jeremy Lester, Magna Executive Director, said, “NEOM has always been about pioneering the extraordinary, and our partnership with Equinox Hotels underscores this commitment. Equinox Resort Treyam embodies the convergence of innovation and luxury, and this partnership will redefine sustainable hospitality with a focus on truly immersive experiences and active lifestyles. I'm proud to champion this collaboration, one that will see us shape the future of luxury hospitality.”

Focused on high-performance living, Equinox Resort Treyam will include spacious guest rooms and suites, a 450-meter pool, world-class culinary concepts, a Club House, a highly acclaimed spa, longevity, and technology treatments supporting health and performance, and a signature Equinox Fitness Club. The result will be an unparalleled, experience-driven resort anchoring Equinox Resort Treyam as one of the world’s most exclusive destinations integrated into a landscape unlike anything else on earth.

Chris Newman, Executive Director of NEOM Hotel Division, said, “We are excited to welcome Equinox Hotels to NEOM, marking a significant milestone in our journey to redefine luxury hospitality within the beauty of Magna, the coast of NEOM. Our partnership reflects a shared vision of innovation, sustainability, and pushing the boundaries of what hospitality can be. This resort will be an example of transformative luxury, offering distinctive and inspiring experiences that only Equinox Hotels can deliver. Guests will have the opportunity to fully engage with this extraordinary location, where every detail is designed to enhance their well-being, elevate their journey, and support a high-performance lifestyle.”

Rooted in Equinox Hotels’ core values of movement, nutrition, regeneration, and community, the cutting-edge programming offers immersive experiences designed to ignite your senses. The resort’s innovative programming and commitment to excellence make it a beacon of luxury and health. Whether you are seeking rejuvenation, adventure, or a tranquil escape, Equinox Resort Treyam promises to deliver an experience that is both unique and transformative.

Join us on this extraordinary journey, where every moment reflects our unwavering commitment to crafting unforgettable memories and pushing the boundaries of luxury travel.

-Ends-

ABOUT EQUINOX HOTELS

Equinox Hotels is a rapidly expanding, global luxury hospitality brand and management company built off the evolution of Equinox. With a design-forward perspective and 360-approach to luxury lifestyle, our portfolio spans urban, resort, and destination locations globally set in architecturally stunning spaces built for high-performance living. Equinox Branded Residences offer lifestyle, status, and the notion of well-being associated with Equinox the brand and global membership. Equinox Hotels has a robust global pipeline that is defining a new category of luxury.

For more information on Equinox Hotels please visit:

www.equinox-hotels.com

https://equinox-hotels.com/development/

About Magna:

Magna is NEOM’s new luxury coastal region comprising twelve destinations along 120 kilometers of exquisite Gulf of Aqaba coastline. Magna will redefine sustainable luxury living and hospitality by seamlessly blending architectural masterpieces with technological innovations amidst an awe-inspiring landscape.

Each distinctive destination – Epicon, Norlana, Siranna, Utamo, Aquellum, Leyja, Zardun, Xaynor, Elanan, Gidori, Jaumur and Treyam, will offer unique human experiences like nothing on earth. It will be a place where innovators and creators can foster original thinking in an effortlessly chic setting.

Magna’s 15 luxury hotels, 1,600 hotel rooms, suites, and apartments, along with over 2,500 premium residences will have sustainability embedded at every stage, and align with NEOM’s commitment to conservation and innovation, embodied by 95% of the land being set aside for nature.

For more information, please visit our website

About NEOM:

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

This material is distributed by Teneo Strategy LLC on behalf of NEOM Company. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.